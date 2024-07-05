Golden State Warriors Beat THESE Two Teams in Race to Sign Buddy Hield; DETAILS Inside

To start the 2024 NBA offseason, the Golden State Warriors' luck hasn't been on the rise. It's not the best start when you watch Klay Thompson leave town immediately after failing to make a trade for Paul George. But the Warriors added sharpshooter Buddy Hield, a desired target, on Thursday, and they finally have something to show for in the offseason.

What did the Athletic report?

Five teams were added to the sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, as reported by The Athletic. Although the Warriors were up against fierce competition in their pursuit of the 31-year-old, the deal between Golden State and Hield turned out to be successful.

Hield reportedly selected the Warriors over the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers due to the "opportunity to win," according to The Athletic. Hield is the ideal example of the outside shooting assistance that the Lakers have consistently sought. Though he should be ready to succeed playing with Stephen Curry and company, he would have also made a fantastic combination with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Fifth team for Buddy Hield

After starting his career with the New Orleans Pelicans and being traded to the Sacramento Kings during his rookie season, Hield is set to join his fifth NBA team. He spent six seasons as a player for the Kings before the 2021–2022 season saw his trade to the Indiana Pacers. Hield played 36 games overall, including postseason games, for the 76ers after being traded from Indiana after three years.

Hield had his best season with the Kings in 2018–19, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting an incredible 42.7% from three-point range and 45.8% from the field. Over 632 regular-season games in his career, Hield has shot 40% from beyond the arc.

Is Buddy Hield a perfect replacement for Klay Thompson?

When Hield joins the team, the perimeter shooting lost when Klay Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks is immediately replaced. Steve Kerr, whose playstyle has brought four titles to the Bay Area, would have had to modify it if the Warriors front office had not added another elite-level shooter.

A career 40% three-point shooter is joining Golden State. He can trouble any defense in the league through movement, off the catch, and sometimes off the dribble. With his tendency to move while playing off the ball, Hield will fit in well next to Steph Curry. Above all, Hield's presence should curtail the frequency with which teams attempt to send double and triple teams to the All-Star guard—a worry that arose with Thompson's departure from the team.

