How to Watch USA vs Canada Basketball Today: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Pre-Olympics Men's Game

The men's basketball team of Team USA, with an experienced NBA roster and steered by seasoned multi-champion coach, Steve Kerr, is preparing to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris, France. However, they have yet to navigate through their pre-Olympics schedule. They have the goal of a deep plunge towards gold by the tournament's end.

The team exudes a constellation of talent, with figures like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum, who together have amassed decades of professional playing experience.

Every detail you need to catch each, including TV channels, start times, ticket information, and more, are as follows.

What channel is Team USA vs. Team Canada today?

The match will air on FS1 for U.S. viewers and on Sportsnet ONE in Canada. If you prefer streaming, Fubo provides a live-streaming option. The Fox network family will showcase all of the U. pre-Olympic games, starting with the game on FS1. If you don't have a cable or satellite connection, you can stream the game on Fubo, which provides a free trial before you decide to purchase it.

Canadian viewers can tune into Sportsnet ONE to watch the game.

When is the match between Team USA and Team Canada scheduled for today?

The match is on Wednesday, July 10, and will start at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time and 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The kick-off will be in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Team detail for USA vs Canada

The all-star lineup of Team USA stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum. the other hand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Lu Dort, and Dillon Brooks give strength to Canada's talented team.

This game signifies the outset of Team USA's 5-game Basketball Showcase, where they will also take on Australia, Serbia, South Sudan, and Germany in exhibition matches from July 10 to 22

