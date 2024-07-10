Is Finn Balor Quitting WWE? Huge Update On Former Universal Champion's Contract

Finn Balor made his WWE debut in 2014 through NXT. In April 2024, he had completed a decade in WWE. And around the same time, the former WWE Universal Champion had signed a new deal. He had hinted that he ain’t going anywhere, but the details of the contract weren’t revealed.

Balor has now revealed the details of his WWE contract which he had signed in April. According to the new deal, the Irish superstar will stay with the WWE for another five years, which means till 2029.

What did Finn Balor reveal about his new WWE contract?

While speaking on What’s The Story, The former WWE Universal Champion revealed that his contract has been extended for another 5 years. He said that he sat down with the WWE officials, and had a couple of discussions, after which the deal was finalized.

“We sat down, had a couple of conversations and the feelings were mutual. I wanted to stay, they wanted me to stay. We hashed it out and I couldn’t be happier,” he said. Balor revealed that he was a bit concerned when his contact expiry was just six months away.

“It was a weird time. It was six months to when my contract was coming up. ‘Shit, is the end of my run? Is it time to move on?’ Ten years is incredible,” Balor said. He also revealed that the time he spent in England, at the National Wrestling Alliance was incredible. “Whatever I do, England is always going to be the biggest chapter of my career,” he said.

Advertisement

He stated that he came to WWE just to spend only two or three years, and then go back to Ireland or Japan. “Now, I’m ten years in with another five years to go, fingers crossed they don’t fire me. It’s a pretty wild journey,” Wrestlezone quoted Balor.

Finn Balor’s WWE journey so far

He was the first WWE superstar to win the inaugural WWE Universal Championship in SummerSlam 2016 when he beat Seth Rollins. However, that was a short tenure, as WWE later announced that Balor had sustained a shoulder injury during the match, and a MRI scan revealed he had to go for the surgery.

Then WWE RAW Manager Mick Foley then said Balor would relinquish his title. He returned to WWE six months later, at NXT. But that was the first and last run as WWE Universal Champion.

In the last decade in WWE, Balor has been the NXT Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion. He is currently one half of the World Tag Team Champions, along with JD McDonagh who is also a member of the Judgement Day. With the next five years to go, Balor has plenty of his time to have run at the WWE Championship, at least once. Let’s wait and watch whether this happens or not.