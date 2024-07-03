Joe Burrow Names His Most Fashionable Guys in NFL

Joe Burrow has revealed the top names who are the most fashionable guys in the National Football League (NFL), according to him. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback recently walked on the Vogue fashion show runway where he was joined by former college teammate Justin Jefferson.

Coming off the viral trip to Paris Fashion Week, the 27-year-old American footballer opened up on several things about the star-studded show and top favorite fashionable guys in the league was one of the things he did mention. So, who makes it to Burrow's iconic list? Let's find it out.

Who are Joe Burrow's top most fashionable guys in NFL?

Joe Burrow often shows off his fashion sense in different outfits. While talking to Complex, the Bengals QB, aligning himself with the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jefferson stated that he considers them to be some of the most fashionable guys in the NFL.

Burrow recently stunned the fans with his fashion debut at the Vogue World: Paris 2024 fashion show. The players, who were joined by Jefferson, both wore sleek black suits with satin lapels.

In a conversation with Vogue, Burrow, who hit the Vogue World 2024 runway recently talked about the “crossover between fashion and sport” which, according to him, will “continue to grow.” The American footballer who visited the City of Lights for the first time was very much impressed by the star-studded fashion show

Joe Burrow states he never “really understood the industry”

Joe Burrow recently revealed, while speaking to Vogue that he “loved clothes but never really understood the industry.” The former LSU Tiger star stated that he wanted to “learn more.”

Burrow, who was drafted in 2020 by the Bengals in their first overall pick, further expressed his desire to be known “as more than just a football player.” He continued sharing his style saying he “Amiri a lot. It’s my style—relaxed and chill.”

The star player has emerged as one of the best QBs in the league following his five-year contract extension last year with the Bengals. Burrow was recently name-dropped in the latest Flau'jae Johnson song called Came Out A Beast ft rap legend Lil Wayne in the LSU player's debut album Best of Both Worlds.