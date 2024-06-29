John Cena’s Crazy Moment at Madison Square Garden, Revealed By Former WWE Superstar

John Cena has had several crazy moments inside the ring, but there is one such insane story about which no wrestling fan would have ever heard. It has been revealed by a former WWE superstar, Dolph Ziggler, who competed in the ring with Cena.

It was a main event on Monday Night RAW in 2013 at Madison Square Garden, one of the craziest wrestling arenas in the world. John Cena was competing against Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage match with AJ Lee and Big E watching Ziggler’s back.

The match was supposed to be short, but the two started enjoying it so much that Cena did something out-of-the-box that startled Ziggler.

What did John Cena do during the match with Ziggler?

While speaking in a candid conversation on Busted Open Radio, Ziggler said that there was a special cut-off moment for the Madison Square Garden arena, and they had to wind up within 10 minutes.

During the match, only Cena just told Ziggler that he should kick out of the Attitude Adjustment, which he was going to hit. This shocked Ziggler, who thought that they should wrap up.

Ziggler says, “A steel cage match with AJ and Big E in my back and we are fighting Cena, and sometimes Cena, just to have more fun, would say to me, ‘Kick out of that attitude adjustment. And I would be like, what? He would say, ‘just kick out’...and the place would just blew the roof.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion said that it was a special time to be there, and they were feeling it. On top of that, Ziggler also revealed that he broke two of his teeth, which is something the fans don’t know.

Ziggler breaks two of his teeth

He further reveals that there was another crazy moment during the match, where Cena had pushed him towards the cage, and accidentally, his teeth hit the metallic rod of the cage, resulting in him losing two of his teeth.

Ziggler gets excited as he recalls those insane moments when he bled inside the steel cage and was later taken out, and a friend of his also took a picture of him with his bloodied face. He reminisces about the crazy crowd at the MSG, which roared on top of their voices. “It's one of the few memories I have..I am still excited for it. It makes you a fan again. It's one of the most beautiful moments of my life,” Ziggler said. Watch the match below:

Ziggler worked with WWE from 2004 to 2023, and during this time period, he became WWE World Heavyweight Champion twice, Intercontinental Champion six times, and also won the United States Championship twice. His memorable performance at Survivor Series 2016 is still remembered by WWE fans. He currently competes at TNA Impact Wrestling under the ring name Nic Nemeth.