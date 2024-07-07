In his 16th NBA season, 35-year-old Kevin Durant credits his longevity to his efficient scoring, having converted at least 50% of his mid-range jumpers beyond 15 feet in five consecutive seasons.

Durant, known as one of the most efficient volume scorers in the NBA, has managed to stay fit by avoiding risky players and has played the most games this season since 2018. As he approaches his fourth Olympics, rumors suggest that a fifth NBA franchise for Durant is imminent.

Kevin Durant on retirement and team dynamics

Regarding his retirement plans and future team dynamics, Durant addressed the rumors in a conversation with Yahoo Sports after Team USA’s first practice on Saturday. He commented, “It seems like pressing the 'KD wants to leave' button is a convenient way to attract attention. What else could cause a stir at this point, except for people speculating, 'Oh, the journeyman is leaving again.' That narrative will always be attention-grabbing.”

These rumors started circulating on draft night, suggesting that Durant, who has spent just over a complete season with the Phoenix Suns, was on several teams' wish lists. With the Suns having three maximum-salary players and new luxury tax limits penalizing high spenders, suggestions began to emerge that the Suns might be willing to exchange Durant for future draft capital.

Kevin Durant's impact on Team USA and career moves

In 75 games, Durant has completed a highly effective season, the most since his Achilles tear during the 2018-19 NBA Finals Game 5. Despite just falling short of a 50-40-90 season due to an 86% free-throw percentage, he averaged 27 points, almost seven rebounds, and five assists.

He took over as the highest player in United States Olympic basketball history in 2021, a title previously held by Carmelo Anthony. Additionally, Durant holds the record for the highest career points per game in national terms, averaging at 19.8.

Durant's collaboration with Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry is set to resume, a transition he expects will be smooth as they shape up to be the most gifted Olympic team since the heralded 1992 Dream Team. If not, they are certainly the most competent since the 2008 Redeem Team, which came together after Durant's inaugural year in Seattle.

However, Durant's career longevity and consistency are not always spotlighted in discussions. Actions like leaving Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors as a free agent, one of the most scrutinized switches in sports history, contribute to this. His decision to leave the Bay Area to compete in Brooklyn was, at best, lackluster, further steering the conversation away from his resilience.

