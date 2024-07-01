Klay Thompson Is ‘Very Intrigued’ by THIS Team After Warriors Departure; Reveals NBA Insider

Klay Thompson, currently a free agent, is likely to leave the Golden State Warriors and sign with another team. The Warriors are prepared to assist Thompson in his transition through a sign-and-trade, providing opportunities for the franchise helmed by Stephen Curry to gain new resources while continuing their competition.

NBA insider, Chris Haynes, suggests that the Dallas Mavericks are the leading contenders for acquiring Thompson, due to the appeal of their offensive lineup led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Thompson is significantly drawn to this potential arrangement.

Insider insights into Klay Thompson's next potential NBA destination

Regarding Thompson’s next NBA destination, interests are broad. His hometown teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Clippers are actively pursuing him while the Dallas Mavericks are also keen contenders. The option of a sign-and-trade provides Thompson with the chance to consider more teams, which might further sway him and the Warriors into viewing them as an ideal landing spot.

Chris Haynes further mentioned, "The Dallas Mavericks are by far the most likely destination if you ask me. Thompson is deeply interested in the potential role he might play there… They have a robust offense," indicating how Thompson's inclusion could greatly enhance the depth of Mavs' offense.

Thompson's potential fit with the Mavericks could propel Dallas to a championship

Over his career, Thompson has an average of 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists with a 41.3 percent average. Although he might be experiencing a decline in his performance, there's no questioning his capacity to boost the prospects of any playoff contender with his proficiency and excellent shooting abilities.

Thompson could be the perfect shooter for a Mavericks team that didn't meet offensive expectations in the Finals beyond Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Despite Thompson's potential cold streaks, his hefty 38.7% three-point shooting is promising for the Mavericks. This is especially true considering the defensive attention that Luka and Kyrie command, not to mention Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington. This setting could be advantageous for Thompson, potentially earning him his fifth championship ring.

Nevertheless, whether or not Thompson will ultimately join the Mavericks is uncertain. The Lakers have shown substantial interest in this seasoned sharpshooter, and the Purple and Gold also share a solid bond with Thompson. This is especially true since his father, Mychal Thompson, used to play in LA and now serves as a radio commentator for the team.

