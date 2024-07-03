Meghan Thee Stallion Sends Message to Angel Reese After Historic 10th Consecutive Double-Double

WNBA rising star and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been making headlines this season with her incredible play on the court and her popular on-court rivalry with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

Reese plays as a forward for the Chicago Sky, who continues to break records and captivate audiences with her skills on the field. Her latest success was her tenth double-double, setting a new championship record and attracting the attention of sports fans and celebrities.

Even during her team's most recent 70-62 home loss against the Minnesota Lynx, Reese performed remarkably. She scored ten points and grabbed sixteen rebounds in her eleventh game of the season, marking a double-double record in the WNBA. Her accomplishments provide witness to her supremacy in the league and her ability to play a significant role for many years to come.

Megan Thee Stallion's praise for Angel Reese

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the people who have been inspired by Reese's achievements. The well-known rapper and performer recently expressed her admiration for Reese in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Megan Thee Stallion said, "I know this is random, but when I'm back there, I'll be thinking, I'm really Angel Reese." She went on to claim that she frequently channeled Reese's tenacity and drive when performing live.



The connection between Reese and Megan Thee Stallion goes beyond mutual admiration. Earlier in the season, Reese joined the rapper on stage during a concert in Chicago, creating a memorable moment for both the performer and her fans.

This appearance underscored the impact Reese has had not only within the basketball community but also in popular culture.

Reese's influence on the WNBA's popularity

Reese's influence is a significant factor in the WNBA's rising popularity. Reese may have played a major role in the season's historic spike in retail sales, arena attendance, and viewership. Her ongoing on-court rivalry with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark is expected to be a league highlight in the coming years, potentially inspiring a new wave of NCAA athletes and elevating the standard of WNBA competition.

Reese is still determined to build on her amazing stint with the Chicago Sky as she prepares to face the Atlanta Dream. Despite her impressive individual achievements, Reese is committed to assisting her team in winning more games. She has the ability and the will to make a significant contribution to the league.

Every game that Angel Reese plays is a journey that she embarks on. This little athlete has a bright future ahead of her because of her incredible accomplishments and the love and support she is getting from fans and celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion. She obviously benefits the WNBA, and the enthusiasm around her career is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Reese's extraordinary ability to motivate people both on and off the court has contributed to her growing notoriety. Because of the affection from the sports community for her, Reese has the potential to surpass her status as a WNBA player and become a global sports celebrity.

