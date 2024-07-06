NBA Insider Reveals Golden State Warriors' SUBSTANTIAL Offer for Lauri Markkanen; DETAILS Inside

General manager Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors front office seem to have contributed to the effort to acquire the star forward, while Dub Nation waits anxiously for updates in the Lauri Markkanen trade sweepstakes.

Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed on Friday during an interview on 95.7 The Game that Golden State has made the Utah Jazz a sizable offer for the NBA All-Star big man.

What did Tony Jones write?

Jones said, "Golden State has an offer on the table, and I feel it's a substantial offer. The Jazz can only answer that for themselves, what they're looking for." While the current offers from Golden State and other teams are primarily based on draft picks, Jones—who covers the Jazz—explained further that Utah may look to add assets, like a young player with potential, to develop with the team.

Jones added, "I do think the level of offers that are out there are substantial. I think they are heavily pick-based. I think with a couple of the offers there, a young player or two out there that has the potential to grow throughout his career.”

Complicated trade for Markkanen

The trade for Lauri Markkanen is complicated for Golden State. According to Jones, a significant factor is that the Warriors only have two unprotected first-round picks available, specifically in 2026 and 2028. Comparatively, Mikal Bridges was recently traded for a package that included five first-round picks, along with additional swaps and Bojan Bogdanović. This comprehensive package sets a high benchmark for what Markkanen might command in a trade.

Even though Golden State is supposedly making a strong offer, the Warriors' access to draft capital may make it more difficult to acquire Markkanen.

Warriors are desperate to sign a star

It would be a great blessing for the Warriors, who have been without a reliable backup for Stephen Curry for years after Klay Thompson was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, to acquire Markkanen. Though Kuminga might not be available, Golden State has some intriguing young players in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski. Another option would be to try to get rid of Andrew Wiggins through a trade.

The Warriors have signed guard De'Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million contract (the non-taxpayer mid-level exception) after Klay Thompson left. After that, they have reportedly acquired forward Kyle Anderson and are on the verge of signing sharpshooter Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade.

