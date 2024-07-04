NBA Insider Reveals Name of Teams Interested in Trading for Lauri Markkanen; DETAILS Inside

Forward Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz is currently the most desirable trade candidate in the NBA. The 27-year-old sharpshooter is arguably the best player still available on the trade market or in free agency, as many big names have already signed.

As Markkanen enters his prime, the Jazz are rebuilding, adding several young players to their roster once more. Markkanen's contract expires after this season, so Utah will need to either extend it or trade him to ensure he isn’t lost to another team for nothing come summertime. The latter seems more sensible given his age and enormous value (he will earn slightly over $18 million next season), especially with so many suitors vying for his services.

What did Tony Jones write?

The Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors have made "substantial" offers for Lauri Markkanen, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. Although Jones identifies these teams as putting in the most effort, all of them have previously been connected to a chase for the Finnish star.

According to Jones, Markkanen is a star, and the NBA is aware of this. Because of this, there is a queue of teams in the league hoping that the Jazz will trade him. Of that total, there are reports that teams like the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors are preparing offers for the Jazz to consider and are increasing their interest. Even during a rebuild that still seems to be in its early stages, the Jazz are reluctant to let another team acquire Markkanen.

Are the Warriors the favorites to land Markkanen?

The Warriors, who recently lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks and have struggled for years to find a trustworthy backup for Stephen Curry, would be extremely fortunate to acquire Markkanen.

Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moodey, and Brandin Podziemski are some intriguing young players that Golden State has to offer, though Kuminga may not be available. Attempting to get rid of Andrew Wiggins through a trade is another possibility.

