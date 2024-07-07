NBA Insider Reveals Miles Bridges Is Re-Signing With Charlotte Hornets on USD 75 Million Deal; DETAILS Inside

The Charlotte Hornets, who are building their team around a group of gifted young players, are hoping to turn things around in the 2024–25 season. A gifted forward, Miles Bridges has returned to the team in free agency, agreeing to a three-year, $75 million contract. This will aid their cause even more.

Bridges's last few years have been difficult because he was involved in a domestic abuse case and missed the entire 2022–2023 season. Bridges missed the first ten games of the 2023–24 season after receiving a 30-game suspension that was later reduced to 20 games served after he missed an entire season.

Bridges was a key player after his return

Though there was some controversy surrounding Bridges' return to the NBA, he put his head down and resumed his play on the court, scoring 21 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 46.2 field goals. He will now remain in Charlotte for a minimum of three more seasons as the team looks to start developing into a regular playoff contender.

Hornets relying on Miles Bridges as their future star

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the Hornets' rising stars, are the team's mainstays, but they are not invincible. Bridges is a fantastic asset to the team as a secondary scorer who can contribute on the glass and score 20 points a night. They did well to re-sign him to a contract that isn't extremely expensive, though his off-court problems probably had some influence on that decision.

This contract will be a steal for Charlotte, assuming Bridges can continue playing and avoid trouble. He's already experienced playing in Charlotte with their current group of players, and at just 26 years old, there's a chance he still has development left in him as a player.

The Hornets roster is a work in progress

Although Charlotte's roster is still very much a work in progress, if players like Mark Williams and Ball can remain healthy for the upcoming campaign, they have the potential to be a dark horse in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Hornets are undoubtedly talented, but they still need to put the puzzle pieces together, which is why Bridges' re-signing is a cunningly significant move for this team.

Bridges still has a long way to go before he can win over the hearts and minds of supporters everywhere. However, from a basketball standpoint, this is a massive win for the Hornets as they work to create some continuity within their current roster.

