NBA Insider Reveals Sacramento Kings' Plan to Sign DeMar DeRozan in Chicago Bulls Sign-and-Trade

The Kings must demonstrate their commitment to assembling the greatest roster possible, especially with De'Aaron Fox's massive contract extension approaching.

The Sacramento Kings boast two players, Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who are of All-NBA caliber. Yet, as shown in the last season, they need better teammates to dominate the competitive Pacific Division once again. According to Marc J Spears, they have their sights set on acquiring DeMar DeRozan when the opportunity arises.

Spears said, “(The Kings) are a dark horse to get (DeMar) DeRozan … The Kings will be back in the postseason next year, they got a move coming soon.”

What are the trade details?

DeMar DeRozan will sign a three-year, $80 million contract with the Kings. Chicago Bulls will get the lottery-protected first-round pick in 2027 (which, if it doesn't convey by then, becomes two second-round picks) alongside Kevin Huerter, and Chris Duarte.

Kevin Huerter is highly valued by the Kings. During the 2022 offseason, they made a trade for Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks, and that move immediately paid off. The Kings' motion-based offensive scheme was a perfect fit for him, as he excelled off handoff plays with Domantas Sabonis.

But Huerter's 2023–24 campaign was even more unpredictable. With 24.4 minutes per game on average, he played the fewest minutes of his career, and his shooting percentage declined. He had season-ending surgery to repair his injured left shoulder late in the season, so he never even had a chance to make amends.

What did Jake Fischer report?

At the start of the free agency period, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Kings were still actively exploring trade opportunities for both Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter. Huerter was receiving a healthy amount of external interest after averaging 10.2 points through 64 games—mostly starts—last season.

