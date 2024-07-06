Ryan Garcia Apologizes For Insensitive Racial Remarks; Says He Is Going To Rehab

Ryan Garcia is now at the center of controversy. The professional boxer’s recent remarks about black people and Muslims have cost him his career. With the World Boxing Council (WBC) expelling KingRy, he reveals his plans to visit a rehabilitation center.

Throughout his fight build-up against Devin Haney, fans got to see a side of KingRy that was never seen before. Otherwise disciplined and respectful, Ryan Garcia engaged in strange behavior while he was intoxicated on every occasion.

Ryan Garcia apologizes for controversial racial remarks

On X, Ryan Garcia was seen going off on black people and Muslims. The lightweight fighter was openly trashing people of said cultures, which fans believed was unacceptable.

He also claimed he would not regret his actions because he stood by Jesus Christ. His insensitive comments about George Floyd, an African-American who fell victim to an inhumane police brutality case, were the last straw.

His comments about regretting his actions appear to have haunted Garcia, as he recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize. He addressed his comments head-on while stating that he loved the group of people that he previously discriminated against.

“I take all responsibility for my words,” wrote Garcia. The lightweight boxer claimed he has had a lot of trauma, and the past few months have been a rough ride. KingRy also openly admitted to struggling with addiction and that he would work on fixing himself.

He later expresses his love and support for black people. Ryan Garcia later revealed that he was going to rehab to prevent his addiction problems from getting worse. He also addressed his suspension from the WBC, believing it was unjust.

Garcia was later witnessed posting several times about the said controversy. KingRy was arguing with fans who appeared combative and were criticizing his apology post. However, his admission of guilt and willingness to visit rehab were the first steps toward accountability.

Oscar De La Hoya’s reaction to Ryan Garcia’s antics

Retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya is no stranger to controversy. He is responsible for promoting and managing Ryan Garcia. The veteran recently gave his thoughts on KingRy’s controversial statements.

“I condemn Ryan’s words in the strongest terms possible,” said De La Hoya. He believes in Garcia's ability to redeem himself through rehab. The CEO of Golden Boy Promotions offers to support KingRy through his journey.

Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya’s relationship has not been cordial at all times. Both fighters have exchanged jabs at each other regarding aspects of the promotions they disagreed on.

However, their relationship appears to be good-natured. Having dealt with substance abuse himself, Oscar De La Hoya looks to guide Ryan Garcia through his battles. The former boxer claimed rehab to be one of the toughest experiences of his life.