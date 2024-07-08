Ryan Garcia Threatens to Beat up Bhad Bhabie’s Baby Daddy After Assault Footage Goes Viral: ‘Let Me Catch That Guy Outside'

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of physical abuse and violence

Ryan Garcia recently offered to protect internet personality Bhad Bhabie from her abusive ex-boyfriend. The lightweight boxer decided to chime in after disturbing videos of Danielle Bregoli being assaulted were posted to her Instagram.

KingRy is on a social media rampage. The fighter was recently witnessed being inappropriate toward African-Americans and Muslims. His disparaging comments on previous victims of assault prompted Garcia’s ban from the WBC.

Ryan Garcia reacts to Bhad Bhabie’s assault

Known for her infamous line, ‘Cash Me Outside,’ rapper Bhad Bhabie recently shared alarming footage to her Instagram Stories. The video shows Le Vaughn, Bregoli’s ex-boyfriend physically assaulting her, prompting a brutal fall to the ground.

Another video displayed Le Vaughn pushing Danielle Bregoli, placing his knee on her back. This was followed up with the rapper accusing her ex-boyfriend of attempting to take her daughter away from her.

The later part of her Instagram Stories showed a picture of Bregoli, who had suffered major injuries. The rapper had a black eye and several bruises on her face from the assault. Amidst the gruesome controversy, boxer Ryan Garcia decides to chime in.

“I got you Danielle, just let me catch that guy outside,” wrote Ryan Garcia. The lightweight boxer references the iconic line that made Bregoli an international sensation. KingRy further goes on to threaten Le Vaughn for his disgusting actions.

“I’m banned from boxing but not beating his ass,” said Garcia. KingRy refers to his one-year suspension from the sport due to his usage of Ostarine, a banned substance.

Ryan Garcia ridicules Shakur Stevenson after dominating victory

Lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson recently faced Artem Harutyunyan to defend his WBC title. Although the German contender had his moments, the champ managed to outpoint his opponent and beat him via a unanimous decision.

The boxing community did not prefer to watch the fight. The majority of fans were vocal about their disappointment due to the absence of power punches or knockouts. Amongst many, fellow lightweight contender Ryan Garcia was one of them.

Garcia indicated that the Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan fight made him fall asleep. This was the same sentiment that the fans carried throughout the fight. He also calls the WBC champ out and claims he is terrified.

“You fight like a scared man and punch like a p****,” wrote Garcia. After Stevenson defended Tim Bradley for favoring him, Ryan claims the commentator is biased toward Shakur. He believes the WBC champ is scared to fight him.

The rivalry between Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson builds up. A fight between the two lightweight contenders for the WBC belt appears to excite fans. However, with KingRy’s ban from the council, it is unknown how they will face each other in the ring.