Shaquille O’Neal Defends Bronny James' Selection by Lakers, Calls Him His 'Nephew'

Shaquille O'Neal, the former star of the Los Angeles Lakers, discussed the team selecting Bronny James with the second-round pick on his podcast, The Big Podcast. To O'Neal's dismay, Bronny has received a barrage of criticism following his selection as the son of current Lakers star LeBron James. Many have pointed out that nepotism, not Bronny's basketball skills, was the deciding factor in Bronny's draft position.

The legendary basketball player would defend Bronny, arguing that he has no choice but to "live up to what" his father did before him and does not deserve the criticism he is receiving. O'Neal, who even refers to the newest Lakers star as his "nephew," is personally acquainted with the player.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say?

O'Neal said, “I would like the scrutiny to get off of Bronny James, my nephew; he’s a kid, great kid, all he wants to do is play. It’s unfortunate that kids like ours have to live up to what we have done. I tell my kids all the time, pressure is when you don’t know where your next meal is coming from; you don’t have to be me; I want you to be better than me. I’m not talking about as a player but as a person.”

O'Neal has sympathy for Bronny James

Not only is Bronny James the son of LeBron James, but he is also a young man who is following in his basketball footsteps, so O'Neal also spoke about his sympathy for the 19-year-old James and the media storm that has surrounded him. According to the current basketball analyst, "as kids, they want to make it for themselves."

