Shaquille O’Neal Helps Hawk Tuah Viral Meme Girl With Newfound Fame After Partying Together in Nashville

Shaquille O’Neal has stepped up to support Hailey Welch, also known as the "Hawk Tuah" girl, offering guidance on handling her sudden rise to fame. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend took matters into his own hands to accompany Hailey in coping up with what comes with overnight fame.

As reported by Page Six, as they partied together in Nashville, Tennessee, O’Neal shared his insights on how to navigate the challenges of newfound celebrity status, advising Welch to be cautious and surround herself with a reliable team to protect her from those seeking to exploit her newfound stardom.

Welch, who has been dealing with unwarranted criticism following her viral video, found comfort in O’Neal’s assurance that she should pay no mind to the haters, emphasizing that they do not truly know her. Impressively, this unexpected encounter led to a nascent friendship, with Welch now considering O’Neal a caring friend who genuinely looks out for her.

During their time together, O’Neal’s kindness and concern for Welch were evident as he embraced the role of a protector, providing reassurance and support in light of the negative attention she faced.

Shaquille O’Neal was ‘extremely gracious’ with Hailey Welch

As Welch’s representative described the meetup with Shaquille O’Neal to Page Six, “He was extremely gracious, personable, and caring realizing Hailey was dealing with a lot of unnecessary hate.”

“She didn’t ask to be famous. Shaq is definitely part of the ‘Protecting the Hawk from the Vultures’ squad,” the rep added on what Shaq was trying to do in order to protect Hailey.

Their meeting extended beyond mere conversation, as O’Neal invited Welch into the DJ booth at Jon Bon Jovi’s new restaurant and rooftop bar, where they enjoyed the evening dancing to the music.

As Welch continues to adapt to her newfound fame, O’Neal’s compassionate act and valuable advice have undoubtedly provided her with a sense of comfort and encouragement as she navigates the challenges and opportunities ahead.

