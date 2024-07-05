Buddy Hield Choses Stephen Curry’s Warriors Over LeBron James’ Lakers for THIS Reason, Per NBA Insider

The Golden State Warriors finally landed Buddy Hield through a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. As the Bay Area team eyes a championship-winning roster, there's a lot in common in their recent trades.

After Klay Thompson ditched the Los Angeles Lakers despite being convinced by LeBron James over a phone call, Hield had a similar intention, as he preferred Stephen Curry’s Warriors over James’ Lakers.

Also Read: Warriors ‘Number One Target’ Lauri Markkanen Reportedly Considering Reduced Salary to Join Golden State

Buddy Hield chose the Warriors over the Lakers as they have better chances of winning

The reported acquisition of Buddy Hield by the Golden State Warriors appears to have not only bolstered their roster but also delivered a stinging blow to a division rival—the Los Angeles Lakers. Hield's decision to join the Warriors over the Lakers was driven by his belief that Golden State offered a better chance to win, as detailed in a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater, and Mike Vorkunov.

This move signifies a significant win for the Warriors, as they continue to revamp their roster following a disappointing 2023–24 campaign, vying to return to their former NBA superpower status.

The Warriors secured Hield in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, utilizing one of the second-round draft picks they received from the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade for Klay Thompson. Hield's decision to choose the Warriors over the Lakers underscores his confidence in Golden State's ability to contend in the future, especially as the team looks to capitalize on the remaining years of Steph Curry's illustrious career.

Advertisement

Also Read: Banned NBA Star Jontay Porter Set to Face Felony Charges After Pleading Guilty of Role in Gambling Scandal: Report

Warriors’ high hopes for Buddy Hield to pair with Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have made a significant move by acquiring Buddy Hield, with some insiders suggesting that he could be the ideal complement to Stephen Curry in their backcourt. Despite the sentiment that Klay Thompson will be missed, there is a growing belief that Hield's skill set aligns well with the Warriors' motion offense.

While both Thompson and Hield boast impressive three-point shooting percentages, Hield's proficiency in catch-and-shoot situations could enhance the team's offensive fluidity alongside Curry. Additionally, Hield's ability to space the floor effectively could create more driving lanes for Curry to exploit, potentially rejuvenating the Warriors' offensive strategies.

Though comparisons between Thompson and Hield may be contentious, the focus on Hield's shooting strengths aligns with the Warriors' offensive philosophy. With Hield being predominantly known as a sharpshooter, his skills could offer a different dynamic compared to Thompson's game.

Advertisement

The Warriors may see Hield as a player who can adapt seamlessly to their system, providing Curry with a reliable scoring option beyond the arc. While defense remains a concern with Hield, his offensive capabilities and potential synergy with Curry could make him an intriguing choice for the Warriors as they navigate a new era without Thompson.

Also Read: Bronny James Contract: How Much Will LeBron James’ Son Make With Lakers?