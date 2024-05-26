When Taylor Swift began her very public romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last fall, she not only scored a Super Bowl champion boyfriend but gained entry into the elite sisterhood of NFL WAGs (wives and girlfriends).

And according to one respected member of that exclusive club, Swift is nailing her new role.

Fellow model and influencer Olivia Culpo has given a strong approval to how the 14-time Grammy winner has immersed herself in the NFL scene since linking up with Kelce.

Culpo, who has been engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey since 2019, surprised at the ease with which Swift has acclimated to football's biggest stage.

Taylor Swift and Travis Embracing the Spotlight Together

"Everybody knows Taylor for the music so just being able to have insight into her personal life in a way we never had before is really cool," Culpo gushed to Page Six while attending her Thorne Supper Club event last week.

The 30-year-old former Miss Universe seemed to appreciate how Swift's relationship with Kelce has allowed fans an unprecedented glimpse into the notoriously private singer-songwriter's personal life. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Culpo would know - she and McCaffrey were on the opposite sideline facing off against Swift's Chiefs beau at the thrilling Super Bowl in February.

Advertisement

That game pitted the sports and music power couples directly against one another, with Kelce helping Kansas City edge out the 49ers 25-22 in a dramatic finale.

Throughout the playoffs and championship run, Swift was omnipresent in Kelce's VIP family box, rallying support while mingling with her own celebrity pals like Blake Lively and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

"Culpo and Swift have a lot in common considering both their partners faced off against each other in the 2024 Super Bowl," Page Six noted.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Making the Most of Two Worlds

One parallel Culpo likely appreciated was how Swift, like her, has made an obvious effort to be present and support her boyfriend at his career pinnacles without allowing her own superstardom to be diminished.

Just days after the Super Bowl celebration had wrapped, Swift was already shifting gears to prepare for her ongoing stadium tour's international dates.

Meanwhile, Culpo shared that McCaffrey, despite his on-field intensity, has happily let his wife-to-be take the reins on planning their upcoming nuptials.

"His response nine out of 10 times is, 'Whatever she wants,' cause he's a great guy," Culpo revealed of McCaffrey's hands-off approach to their wedding details.

"He weighs in on certain aspects but as far as the decor and the aesthetic, not at all. It's just whatever he thinks I think would look best."

Other NFL-Hollywood Romances

Of course, Swift and Culpo are merely the latest celebrities to intermingle their entertainers' lifestyles with those of dating pro football stars.

The phenomenon traces back decades:

Jessica Simpson was mercilessly mocked by Cowboys fans when supporting former boyfriend Tony Romo in 2007, with the singer being implicated for "jinxing" Dallas' playoff fortunes whenever she attended games.

More recently, Ciara found her soulmate under center for the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson. The couple married in 2016 and have welcomed three children together.

Gisele Bundchen spent over a decade as the preeminent NFL WAG, winning over America's hearts while helping husband Tom Brady build his GOAT legacy with seven Super Bowl titles.

Simone Biles and Packers S Jonathan Owens, the most decorated gymnast of all time met her NFL beau on the dating app Raya. They got engaged in 2022 and had two wedding ceremonies in 2023. Biles sparked some controversy when Owens claimed he didn't know who she was when they first met.

Advertisement

While outsiders often perceive these relationships through the textbook lens of the "doting women supporting their breadwinner husbands," today's generation seems intent on defying those outdated gender norms.

Both Swift and Culpo have displayed a commendable commitment to uplifting their partners’ ambitions without sacrificing their own identities.

As inspirational as she is ubiquitous, Swift's willingness to embrace new chapters and experiences seems to align perfectly with the spirit of adventure pumping through Kelce's words.

So while her NFL tenure is still in its early stages, Swift is already showing herself to be a football fan for the ages in the making.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Played Cupid for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

ALSO READ: Will Taylor Swift Headline a Future Kelce Jam? Here’s Travis Kelce's Candid Confession