From chart-topping albums to Super Bowl championships, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have conquered the world with their respective talents. But it seems their latest shared ambition is a little more surprising - purchasing a romantic Italian love nest to escape from it all.

The globally famous pair recently enjoyed a dreamy three-day interlude in the storied Lake Como region during a break in Swift's blockbuster Eras tour. If photos are any indication, their time exploring the area's charming villages and cruising the tranquil lake left them utterly spellbound.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Reunite at Monaco Grand Prix After Romantic Outings in Italy: Report Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A "well-placed" source has revealed to The US Sun that Kelce was so "mesmerized" by the luxuriousness of their lakeside paradise that he floated the idea of buying a home there - an intimate hideaway where they could chase romantic bliss away from the spotlight.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce explore three multi-million dollar retreats

The lovebirds were far from window shopping, too. They reportedly went estate-hunting around Lake Como, touring three jaw-droppingly luxurious villas that would make even the most established European aristocrats blush.

First on their list was a sprawling $3.2 million 19th-century four-bed, four-bath villa in the village of Bellagio.

Billed as a "unique independent period villa in a dominant position with a splendid lake view," the rustic-chic estate promises a "timeless atmosphere" with original fireplaces, frescoed ceilings, and architectural details intact.

Advertisement

Their second option was the relatively cost-effective $1.7 million Villa Croce in Menaggio. The modern three-bed sanctuary spans a massive 7,212 square feet and the realtor dubs it "a hidden gem... where the air is washed with the sweet scent of romance and sophistication." Its sun-drenched living areas and lush green gardens certainly live up to the billing.

But the real showstopper on their tour had to be the uber-exclusive $7.4 million boat-access villa - a private, family-sized three-bed oasis that the listing gushes "emerges like a masterpiece against the backdrop of shimmering waters."

An insider privy to the couple's Italian home hunt described the secluded waterfront property, nestled in lush gardens, as "a perfect nest for them" to simply unwind and be together without any distractions.

"They like to do simple things, to relax, to spend days being by themselves and chill at home," the source revealed of Swift and Kelce, adding the exquisite Lake Como setting provided "a very nice getaway during her intense Euro part of the tour."

Love in the Italian air

While many considered the mini-vacation as merely a romantic pause in Swift's marathon tour, it seems the picturesque region truly cast a deeper spell on the pair - one powerful enough to motivate them to put down permanent roots.

"Travis really loves this kind of place, and he was so happy that they could share that Italian getaway together," the insider divulged, saying the usually-reserved NFL star was positively glowing during their lakeside vacation.

"I have rarely seen him like this," they marveled, noting Kelce utterly "fell in love with the beauty and atmosphere" of the centuries-old vacation destination situated just 25 miles north of Milan.

It turns out, the lovestruck 360 Tour singer has been hinting and expressing her appetite for European lifestyles and cultural immersion since they first teamed up.

"Taylor has been great at showing Travis new places - it's a perfect way to spend time together away from their intense lives!" praised the confidant.

Lake Como isn't Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first European real estate rodeo

Indeed, reports surfaced last November that Kelce had expressed interest in buying homes in other romantic European locales like Portugal and Spain.

Advertisement

At the time, an insider teased that the Kansas City Chiefs star, coming off another championship season, was leaning towards "a slower pace of life and exploring a new culture" during his downtime.

His ever-growing wanderlust for the Mediterranean good life seems to have been further stoked by Swift whisking him off to Alta Lago's charming villages and winding lake shores last week.

While spending on an authentic Italian villa represents a major investment, money is no object for this power duo, whose combined net worth clocks in around half a billion dollars.

The real question is - if Swift and Kelce do take the multi-million dollar European love shack leap, then which dreamy Lake Como estate will they choose as their new amore nest, the old word grandeur or ultra-modern lakefront luxury?

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce’s Favorite Song From Taylor Swift’s New Album: So High School or The Alchemy? 'Biased' NFL Star Reveals