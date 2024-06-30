Taylor Swift Sends Love To Simone Biles For Floor Routine At US Olympics Trials

Simone Biles, unsurprisingly, leads the scoreboard after the first night of the 2024 U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, and she has a superstar fan cheering from afar: Taylor Swift. The gymnast, with seven Olympic medals to her name, performed to a medley that included Swift’s song ‘... Ready For It?’ during her floor routine at the U.S. Olympic trials in Minneapolis on Friday.

Biles, the reigning world champion and self-proclaimed GOAT was already a shoo-in for the Paris team before Friday night, but her top score of 58.900 brings her even closer to securing that spot. For the unversed, othe top all-around finisher at the trials is guaranteed a place on the Olympic team.

Taylor Swift took time out of her Eras Tour to cheer for Simone Biles

Swift, who once brought Biles to tears with her video tribute during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, took a break from her tour in Dublin this weekend to show love to the gymnast on social media.

“Watched this so many times and still unready,” the 14-time Grammy winner said, further adding, “She’s ready for it, tho.”

Biles, who concluded her floor routine with Travis Scott’s DELRESTO (ECHOES) featuring Beyoncé, began using the Swift medley at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic last month.

The gymnast told NBC that her agent suggested incorporating Swift's music into the new floor routine, choreographed by French dancer Gregory Milan.

“Then I found this Beyoncé song that I really liked and we kind of collabed it together … I do love Taylor Swift and I do love Beyoncé …. Those are my girls,” Biles said.

Her strong performances on the floor, bars, and vault helped her overcome some wobbles on the beam and still finish on top.

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras tour

While Biles dazzled the crowds at the Target Center in Minneapolis, cheered on by her mom Nellie, and husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, Swift captivated audiences during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

The singer is currently in Ireland after celebrity-filled shows in London, which included an on-stage cameo from her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Performing at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, Swift rocked the colors of the Irish flag during the 1989 section of her Friday show. The next day, she talked to the audience about creating the fictional story of her fantasy-inspired pandemic-era album, Folklore, noting its connection to Ireland.