Top 10 most expensive Michael Jordan basketball cards of all time

Numerous key factors contribute to the perception of Michael Jordan as the most influential and renowned NBA player of all time. His unmatched success on the court, with six NBA championship victories for the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, is key among these. He also boasts five MVP titles, and 14 All-Star accolades, and is regarded by many as the all-time greatest player.

Beyond hobby-level stardom, Michael Jordan overshadows all precedents, and his cards serve as the benchmark for all future releases.

Regardless of release, Michael Jordan cards are popular purchases. Ranging from mere lunch expenditures to significant house mortgage amounts, thousands of these are in demand. However, certain standout, elite versions command high prices. This article will discuss the ten priciest Michael Jordan basketball cards ever.

10. 2008/09 Skybox Metal Universe Michael Jordan #23

The 2008-09 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Green #23 Michael Jordan card is a prime example of a valuable collectible. PSA has given it a GEM MT 10 rating, further escalating its appeal. The card, showcasing a striking image of Michael Jordan on a green parallel, sold for $222,630.

A red parallel variant of this card, limited to 50 prints, was also launched. Despite over a decade passing since release, a BGS 6 graded example sold at an auction, testifying to the sustained demand for this set.

9. 1985 Interlake Michael Jordan Rookie

1985 Interlake Michael Jordan rookie card, an unusual 5x7 card produced by the Boy Scouts of America and Interlake Incentive Program, enjoys high desirability among basketball card collectors. This "pre-rookie" card, launched before Jordan's official 1986-87 Fleer set rookie card, sold at a record price of $228,000.

8. 1998/99 Upper Deck "Jordan Jersey Autographs”

The 1998/99 Upper Deck "Jordan Jersey Autographs" cards, notable for bearing autographs from Michael Jordan on his game-used jersey patches, have garnered high demand among collectors. Only 23 copies of these cards exist, bolstering their value due to their rarity and the appeal of owning a piece of Jordan's memorabilia. They have record sales of up to $288,000.

7. 1984/85 Star Michael Jordan "UDA Flight School" Signed Rookie

The 1984/85 Star Michael Jordan "UDA Flight School" Signed Rookie card stands among the most expensive Michael Jordan trading cards ever purchased, fetching $420,000 at a Goldin auction. Featuring an iconic image of Jordan from his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls and bearing Jordan's genuine signature, this card, encapsulated and graded as Mint 9 by Beckett Grading Services (BGS), holds high collectors appeal.

6. 1986/87 Fleer Basketball Stickers Complete Set Including Michael Jordan

The complete set of 1986-87 Fleer Basketball Stickers, including the coveted rookie card sticker of basketball legend Michael Jordan, comprises 11 cards. The set showcases major players like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jab, making it a prize. Remarkably, the Michael Jordan rookie sticker, tagged with the number (#8), is intrinsically valuable itself, with an estimation of over $3,999 in Mint condition as graded by the Professional Sports Authenticator (A).

Furthermore, if all the 11 cards of the set, each being in the PSA 9 condition, are amassed separately, the total worth approximates around $1,941. The set typically grades as NM+ (7.51), with 8 cards grading as NM/MT (8) and 1 card as NM (7). Currently, the highest bid stands at a staggering $480,000.

5. 2003/04 Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" Emblems of Endorsement Michael Jordan

The rare and cherished card of Michael Jordan from the 2003-04 Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" Emblems of Endorsement set, known for featuring autographed patch cards of NBA superstars, is worth a mention. This particular card—limited to just 15 copies—displays a game-used patch swatch along with Jordan's signature, making it exorbitantly expensive and valued at $511,200 at auction.

4. 2000/01 Upper Deck "Game Jersey" Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant

From the 2000-01 Upper Deck "Game Jersey" set, collectors keenly pursue the dual jersey cards of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant that contain authentic swatches from jerseys worn in games by these players. Exemplarily, a combo game jersey card from 2000 inked by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, which grades as BGS NM-MT+ 8.5, is especially high in demand. Collectors chase this card for featuring two iconic players of their time. Currently, this card is being fiercely contested, with the highest bid placed at $516,000.

3. 1986/87 Fleer Michael Jordan

Considering the 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card as the most significant and valuable sports card ever produced in the modern era. The card, showing Jordan during his initial season with the Chicago Bulls, is a must-have collectible for any hardcore basketball card collector. The top recorded sale for this card reaches $720,000.

2. 1997/98 Metal Universe Michael Jordan

The 1997-98 Metal Universe Michael Jordan card is a basketball card that sports enthusiasts value and appreciate. This card features the NBA's legendary player, Michael Jordan, and is numbered #23. As of June 2024, its value for a PSA 10 rating stands at $3.60. At an auction, a buyer purchased a PSA 8 "Championship" parallel card for $60. The most expensive sale recorded for this card is $915,000.

1. 1997/98 Upper Deck "Game Jersey" Michael Jordan

The 1997-98 Upper Deck "Game Jersey" Michael Jordan card ranks as one of the most priceless and iconic among Michael Jordan's basketball cards. The unique feature of this card is the piece of Jordan's 1992 NBA All-Star Game jersey that it bears, making it a memorabilia card in high demand.

The manufacturer slipped the basic version of the card into 1997-98 Upper Deck Basketball packs at a 1:2,500 packs ratio. The set consisted of 22 different traditional jersey cards. However, the autographed version of the card, which only Jordan possesses, is even more exceptional, being part of the Series 2 packs. This card set a sales record of $2.052 million.

