Top 5 Biggest Loss in NBA Finals History Ranked

The biggest loss in NBA Finals history happened 26 years ago today at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where the Chicago Bulls handed a throttling loss to the Utah Jazz.

However, the years-old showdown has been brought back to life after the Dallas Mavericks stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals. After being down to a 0-3 deficit prior to Friday night's game, the Mavs held the confident Celtics with one of the NBA’s biggest losses so far.

As the largest margin of Finals defeats narrative has been drawn, let’s delve into the top 5 biggest losses in NBA Finals history.

#5. 1978 NBA Finals Game 6: Washington Bullets Vs. Seattle SuperSonics - 35 points

In Game 6 of the 1978 NBA Finals, the Washington Bullets (now Washington Wizards) delivered a historic performance, securing a resounding 117-82 victory over the Seattle SuperSonics.

The game began with a close first quarter, with the SuperSonics edging ahead 21-19, but from that point on, the Bullets seized complete control, dominating each subsequent quarter and showcasing their supremacy on the court.

A standout element of their triumph was the exceptional performance of Elvin Hayes, whose stellar contributions included 21 points, 15 rebounds, two steals, and five blocks.

Despite facing challenges in shooting accuracy, Hayes' remarkable all-around display and defensive dominance proved instrumental in guiding the Bullets to a decisive victory.

Following their spectacular win in Game 6, the Washington Bullets continued their impressive form and ultimately secured victory in Game 7, clinching their first and only championship in franchise history.

Later on, the contributions from Hayes and the entire team in Game 6 went on to give a positive push to the Bullets as they moved forward with a dominant team.

#4. 2013 NBA Finals Game 3: San Antonio Spurs Vs. Miami Heat (36 points)

In Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs delivered a worthy performance as they secured a 36-point victory over the Miami Heat, ultimately triumphing with a final score of 113-77.

The game, which started off relatively evenly matched in the first half, saw the Spurs seize control after halftime and dominate in every aspect of play. The second half particularly showcased the Spurs' prowess, as they outscored the Heat 63-33.

The game was also fueled by standout performances from players like Danny Green, who delivered an impressive display of long-range shooting by hitting six of his seven three-point attempts in the second half.

This exceptional performance highlighted the Spurs' trademark team play, excellent defense, and remarkable shooting accuracy, leading to their dominant victory and setting the stage for an electrifying showdown in the 2013 NBA Finals.

Despite the significant setback in Game 3, the Miami Heat, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, tried their best to put in their best counterattack. Following the tough loss, the Heat regrouped and rallied, ultimately securing a victory in Game 4 and going on to clinch their second consecutive NBA title.

The Spurs' impressive performance in Game 3 would not only go down in history as one of the most decisive victories in NBA Finals history but also set the stage for a thrilling rematch between the two formidable teams in the following year's NBA Finals, ultimately leading to the Spurs' redemption and a triumphant victory over the Heat.

#3. 2024 NBA Finals Game 4: Dallas Mavericks Vs. Boston Celtics - 28 points

The Dallas Mavericks delivered a 122-84 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, marking the third-largest blowout win in NBA Finals history.

The Mavs squad put on a dominant display, completely overwhelming the Celtics and creating a commanding lead. At one point, the Mavericks, led by an astonishing 48 points, held the Celtics fans on their nerves with their exceptional level of performance seldom seen in NBA Finals play.

The standout performance came from Luka Doncic, who bounced back from a subpar showing in Game 3 with an impressive display, tallying 29 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

While Doncic faced challenges from beyond the arc, his scoring and defensive contributions proved pivotal in steering the Mavericks to victory. Additionally, Kyrie Irving's impactful performance with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists provided crucial support for the Mavericks' relentless push toward victory.

#2. 2008 NBA Finals Game 6: Boston Celtics Vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 39 points

The Boston Celtics' emphatic 131-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals remains a pivotal moment in the franchise's storied history.

It was a resounding closeout performance that secured the Celtics' 17th championship title, ending a 22-year drought and marking a triumphant return to the top of the NBA. The game served as a showcase of the Celtics' dominance, with their starters overwhelming the Lakers' lineup.

The eruption of offense from the Celtics, particularly in the second quarter, propelled them to a commanding lead and ultimately secured the championship in impressive fashion.

The 39-point win also marked a significant milestone for future Hall of Famers such as Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen, who achieved the ultimate success in their basketball careers by hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy as part of the storied Boston Celtics franchise.

#1. 1998 NBA Finals Game 3: Chicago Bulls Vs. Utah Jazz - 42 points

The historic 42-point victory by the Chicago Bulls over the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals stands as the biggest loss in NBA Finals history.

Led by Michael Jordan, the Bulls dominated the game with an exceptional display of defense, holding the Jazz to a mere 54 points—the lowest number of points scored by a team in NBA playoff history.

The game saw an extraordinary level of defensive fightback from the Bulls, as evidenced by their ability to force turnovers and stifle the Jazz offense. The Bulls' defensive tenacity was evident throughout the comprehensive victory as they capitalized on the Jazz's weaknesses, ultimately securing a 2-1 series lead.

