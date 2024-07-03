Tyreek Hill Could Miss Upcoming NFL Season Amid Assault Lawsuit by OnlyFans Model Sophie Hall

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of physical assault

Tyreek Hill's legal troubles continue as social media influencer and plus-size model Sophie Hall is seeking immediate action in her lawsuit against the American football player. This might result in the wide receiver missing a significant amount of time in the upcoming NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins star has been accused of breaking Hall's leg during some football drills this past February at his house. The OnlyFans model is now demanding a jury trial as soon as possible, and if the court dates are set during the football season, he might have to miss some games.

Tyreek Hill's upcoming NFL season in doubt as Sophie Hall seeks immediate action in her lawsuit

The next dates for the lawsuit filed by Sophie Hall, an influencer and OnlyFans model , might fall during the upcoming NFL season. It is expected that the trial might last for seven to ten days as per the woman’s attorney and this will have an impact on Tyreek Hill's availability.

According to the internet personality, the Dolphins' star broke her leg “forcefully and purposefully” during a playful football drill session at his South Florida home. Following the incident, Hall filed the lawsuit on February 23 and is now seeking $75,000 in damages for battery and assault.

The lawsuit reads, “Unfortunately, after getting 'humiliated' in front of friends and family when he was knocked backwards during a friendly football lesson by his friend Sophie Hall, Tyreek became enraged and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg.”

Sophie states that the incident during the friendly football practice required surgery as her right leg was fractured. She wants the case, which caused her emotional distress and involved negligence, to be resolved immediately.

However, Hill's attorney, Julius B. Collins told ESPN that the model actually damaged her leg after she tripped over a dog. Additionally, the player has denied all claims by Sophie.

Tyreek Hill is looking for a new deal with the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is currently one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, having signed a $120 million contract extension with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. However, the 30-year-old former Kansas City Chiefs player is seeking a new deal from the franchise, following the recent contract extensions of players like Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown.

While congratulating the newly contracted players, Hill stated in a video posted by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, “I am also looking for a new deal.” The American footballer further mentioned that he is “excited to see” where he “fits into the category.” It remains to be seen what will happen next amid his legal troubles.Despite the off-field issues, Hill has shown remarkable consistency by recording more than 1,700 yards in each of the last two seasons. The five-time First Team All-Pro is reported to earn $19.765 million this year, $22.935 million next year, and $45 million in 2026, according to a report by CBS Sports. Over the next three years, he will be making approximately $87.7 million.