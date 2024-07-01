Tyrese Maxey's Hilarious Schitts Creek Reference to Paul George's Signing Sends Philadelphia 76ers Fans Into Frenzy

It appeared inevitable that nine-time All-Star Paul George would sign with the Philadelphia 76ers after the Los Angeles Clippers issued a statement detailing his departure. Suddenly, at approximately three in the morning (ET), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that George had decided to sign a $212 million, four-year contract with the 76ers, rejecting the Clippers' previous offer.

When word leaked out about George's relocation, almost everybody in the United States had already fallen asleep. It seemed that not even Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers, who inked his eagerly anticipated five-year, $204 million contract on Monday morning, could stay up long enough to witness his team's acquisition of George in real time.

What did Maxey post?

Maxey hilariously posted, “Hollon Wait what I miss! Yall know I go to sleep early! (pervy eyes, face with tears of joy emoji).”

How did the fans react?

The trend with George’s news continues

Tyrese Maxey's extension would always be the top priority for the 76ers, of course, and they ensured he was informed throughout Sunday. This was due to an agreement with Paul George, the blockbuster free agent for whom they had set aside cap space. However, like most Americans, Maxey was catching up on some much-needed sleep in preparation for the hectic coming week.

It's funny how, hours after midnight, word of George's big move always seems to leak out. Around three in the morning, news of the Clippers acquiring George and Kawhi Leonard in 2019 was also leaked. Although George gives off the impression of being a true member of the late-night crew, he can now relax in the knowledge that his relocation to the City of Brotherly Love maximized his financial gain.

