UFC Insider Reveals Why It Is Easier for Nate Diaz to Return Compared to Ronda Rousey

Nate Diaz has a great chance of making a UFC return unlike Ronda Rousey, according to a UFC insider. Diaz fought inside the octagon two years back in September 2022. Facing off against Tony Ferguson, Diaz picked up a dominant victory, submitting Ferguson via a guillotine choke. However, soon after the fight, Nate Diaz set his sights on professional boxing and clashed against Jake Paul. Well, the outing was not very pleasant for Diaz as Paul knocked him out, making the fans question his boxing prowess.

Cut to 2024, Nate Diaz has managed to turn the tables. Facing off against Jorge Masvidal recently, Diaz put up a splendid show to edge out ‘Gamebred’ and go back to winning ways. Following his triumph, Nate Diaz spilled his plans for his future. The former UFC champion stated that he would love to make a return to the Dana White-led promotion. And while many were skeptical about the idea, a UFC insider thinks it's possible.

Chael Sonnen provides details on Nate Diaz’s UFC return

Once you are out of the UFC, it is quite difficult to make a return. For example, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and now, Conor McGregor all have struggled to get that comeback match. Thus, when Nate Diaz manifested the idea of coming back to the UFC, it seemed quite outrageous. But Chael Sonnen, speaking on his YouTube channel, has supported the idea.

He also gave Ronda Rousey’s example to clarify Nate Diaz’s situation further. Sonnen said, “I maintain for you, one of the things that cost Ronda Rousey her career was not that she was falling down in the first round over and over, it was that her contract was so big, she had to be a main event… Nate’s position is going to be different and it’s got to be done.”

In fact, Sonnen also proposed a possible opponent for Nate Diaz-Dustin Poirier. And not only Chael Sonnen, but Jon Anik too, elaborated on how Poirier could be a perfect fit.

Jon Anik justifies Dustin Poirier for Nate Diaz

Jon Anik has recently shown interest in Nate Diaz’s potential comeback. Scrutinizing the possibilities, Anik opined that Dustin Poirier would be the perfect match for Diaz. ‘The Diamond’ is almost at the twilight of his career. After his heartbreaking loss to Islam Makhachev, Poirier even hinted at his possible retirement. However, now that Poirier wants to fight again, Anik thinks Diaz will be the one for him.

On the flip side, Dustin Poirier seems to be interested in a second shot at the lightweight title. With the absence of Arman Tsarukyan due to a 9-month ban, Poirier has asked Makhachev to accept his challenge for a rematch. Thus, with several combinations to play with, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

