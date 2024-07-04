Victor Wembanyama Gets Pranked by France Teammates During Tune-Up Game vs Turkey

Victor Wembanyama fell victim to a lighthearted prank by his teammates before Team France's tune-up game against Turkey. As Wembanyama made his way onto the court, he appeared focused and ready for the game, unaware that his teammates were setting him up.

To his surprise, Wembanyama realized that he was the lone player on the court, with his teammates stealthily staying behind. It seemed that the orchestrator of this playful mischief was none other than seasoned NBA forward, Nicolas Batum, who was spotted conspiring with Evan Fournier as Wembanyama unwittingly took the lead onto the court.

Despite the good-natured prank, once the game commenced, Team France swiftly switched gears, displaying their dominance as they soundly defeated Turkey with a commanding 96-46 blowout.

Wembanyama, displaying his potential and prowess, showcased a stellar performance on the court, putting up 24 points on an impressive shooting percentage while also contributing in other facets of the game, leaving a significant impact on his limited playing time.

The French team's lineup featured a formidable defensive duo of Rudy Gobert and Wembanyama, a pairing that proved intimidating for their opponents. With the prospect of a potential showdown between Team USA and Team France looming in the upcoming Paris Olympics, the prowess of Wembanyama and his teammates sets the stage for an intriguing and highly anticipated matchup that could redefine the landscape of international basketball.

Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert held Turkey

Victor Wembanyama's performance against Turkey in the exhibition game showcased his undeniable talent and impact on the court. Scoring 24 points on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting from the field in just 20 minutes of play, Wembanyama displayed his scoring prowess.

His ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game was evident as he also grabbed 6 rebounds, dished out 4 assists, blocked 3 shots, and snatched 2 steals. Wembanyama's defensive presence was particularly stifling, as Turkey struggled significantly to find their rhythm when he was on the floor, managing just one made field goal out of 24 attempts.

His performance highlighted why he is considered a rising star and a key player for the French national team as they gear up for the Paris Olympics. Moreover, the synergy between Wembanyama and his frontcourt partner Rudy Gobert was crucial in France's dominating victory over Turkey.

Deploying a twin-tower combination, Wembanyama and Gobert showcased their seamless collaboration on both ends of the floor, proving to be a formidable challenge for their opponents. The high-low game between the two big men was highly effective, creating scoring opportunities and defensive disruptions.

