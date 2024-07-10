Watch: Brian Daboll Grills Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in Awkward Giants Combine Interview

The New York Giants never had an actual opportunity to choose Jayden Daniels, who was selected second in the 2024 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. Daniel was formerly considered the best option for the Giants, but a recent HBO video highlights why Brian Daboll did not choose him.

In an upcoming episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, which follows the Giants' centennial season, a pre-draft interview with Jayden Daniels shows Giants executives assessing him.

Jayden Daniels at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine Interview

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants' second episode will air on HBO on Tuesday night, but viewers were able to see a preview of the action beforehand.

In the clip, quarterback Daniels is questioned by New York head coach Brian Daboll about a trick play while the quarterback sketches it out on a whiteboard. Daniels appears to have simply saved face when he declared he would throw a touchdown against Cover 1 defensive coverage. He also fails to accurately narrate the playback to Daboll and overlooks pass protection.

After returning the play to Daboll (with only a small error), Daboll added another layer.

"If it's Cover 1, what should you do?" Daboll asked.

Daniels handled himself admirably in the pressure-packed circumstance, concluding with "throw a touchdown," which Daboll apparently liked.



None of this is to argue that Daniel's task was simple. Most Americans could not pass this type of test on the spot. Still, in Daniel's line of business, having an encyclopedic, photographic memory of your team's playbook is a requirement for success.

Before the draft, the majority of collegiate players who took part in the NFL Combine were part of it, which tested their physical attributes, on-field talents, football IQ, and character. During this time, players would visit with personnel from multiple NFL teams to determine the type of player they were.

Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels, a renowned dual-threat quarterback from LSU, with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.



Daniels' play during his final season with the Tigers saw him throw for almost 4,000 yards and run for more than 1,000, making him one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in this past April's selection.



The Giants selected Daniels sixth overall in the draft, meaning the opportunity to draft Daniels had passed unless they had attempted a huge move up earlier, in which case they chose Daniels' former colleague, WR Malik Nabers.

