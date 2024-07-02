Watch: Kevin Durant Hangs Out with Drake at Rapper's Toronto Mansion for Canada Day

NBA star Kevin Durant made headlines when he was seen hanging out with rapper Drake on Monday, as the two celebrated Canada Day together. The sighting fueled speculation that Durant may have taken a side in the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Kevin Durant and Drake, known for their close friendship, were recently seen hanging out at the rapper's Toronto mansion for Canada Day celebrations. The duo, who have been spotted together on various occasions, share a history that includes both friendly banter and supportive gestures.

In a short clip, Kevin Durant was seen enjoying a drink while dancing to the song Broke in a Minute by Tory Lanez. Despite Drake's past trash-talking towards Durant during the intense 2019 NBA Finals, where the Raptors faced the Warriors, the rapper famously rallied Raptors fans to cheer for Durant when he suffered a season-ending injury in the series.

Furthermore, Durant made an appearance in the music video for Drake's popular song Laugh Now, Cry Later, showcasing the bond of friendship between the two stars.

Durant, who has maintained a low profile in recent months following the Phoenix Suns' early exit from the 2024 Playoffs, has been keeping busy with select activities. Although the basketball star has been elusive in public, he was caught in a humorous moment honing his jump shot at a club not long ago.

Kevin Durant seems to pick his side in Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud

The rift between Drake and Lamar began earlier this year and has since captured the attention of music fans and industry insiders alike. Lamar's provocative tracks aimed at Drake have been met with equally hard-hitting responses from the Toronto-born rapper.

While the feud appeared to simmer down in recent weeks, Lamar's electrifying performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles reignited interest and discourse surrounding the rivalry.

With Durant's presence alongside Drake at a time when NBA stars are visibly aligning themselves with Lamar, it remains to be seen how the basketball world intersects with the ongoing feud in the world of hip-hop. Given Durant's own interest and involvement in music, it wouldn't be surprising if the seven-foot basketball phenom found himself dabbling in the studio alongside his rap ally.

Furthermore, Durant has been spotted participating in training sessions with other players such as Chet Holmgren and Bol Bol as they get ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While rumors about his next move with the Suns continue to circulate, there is also talk of a trade possibility making headlines in the media.

