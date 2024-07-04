Watch: Panthers Owner David Tepper Asks Wife Nicole for Her Inputs During 2024 NFL Draft in VIRAL Video

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper took advice from his wife, Nicole Tepper, during the 2024 NFL draft. The story came to light after a video of the Panthers’ draft room went viral on the internet.

In the video, Nicole can be seen giving her suggestions. She had her say in the players the franchise drafted in April this year. Fans are raged over her involvement in the team’s business. Everything aside, they didn’t want her in the war room at all.

David Tepper’s wife Nicole Tepper discusses the Panthers’ draft picks

The video from April surfaced on social media platform X on Wednesday, July 3. “He's like, 'Would you trade up for...?” Nicole whispers in the viral clip. “...For the guy that I like, I said, 'Yeah,” she continued.

Nicole was talking to a man behind the camera whose identity hadn’t been revealed. Her husband, David Tepper, and the Panthers' head coach, Dave Canales, were also in the room.

According to the Panthers’ official website, Nicole Tepper is the chief administrative officer. Her role is to grow a culture that values its people and partners. However, she was definitely doing more than that. It’s unclear if her opinions influenced the Panthers’ picks, but the fans are furious over the incident.

Fans react to Nicole Tepper’s presence in the Panther’s war room

The Panthers fans weren’t pleased with Nicole Tepper orchestrating the franchise’s moves. The team is already not doing great, and this incident has fuelled their rage. “This franchise is going to be a train wreck as long as Tepper is there,” a comment read.

“Poor Panthers fans lmao. Tepper is the new Dan Snyder,” another user commented. One fan blamed the Tepper couple for the team’s failures. “No wonder they suck so bad,” comments continued to flood in.