WATCH: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Trash Talk Each Other In Facetime Call Hosted By Turki Alalshikh

The trash talk between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is a never-ending saga. Both contenders were recently witnessed spewing hostile exchanges on a Facetime call that was hosted by Saudi Adviser Turki Alalshikh.

A heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is always talked about by fans. Although the two have yet to face each other in the ring, the call-outs seem to be permanent.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s hilarious Facetime call

Heavyweight contender Anthony Joshua dominated Francis Ngannou in his previous fight. After The Predator displayed unpredictable skills against Tyson Fury, fans thought the former UFC contender would have the same outcome as AJ.

Since defeating Ngannou, Joshua looks for his next challenge. He is scheduled to fight Daniel Dubois for the IBF championship title in the Wembley Stadium. Despite facing Dynamite for his next, AJ has not taken his eyes off of a potential fight against Tyson Fury.

The two heavyweight rivals recently appeared in a hilarious verbal exchange that fans had a hearty laugh. During Anthony Joshua’s meeting with Your Excellency Turki Alalshikh, he called Tyson Fury as the fighters went head-to-head via a phone screen.

“I’m waiting for you,” says Anthony Joshua as he points at the camera. Tyson Fury claims he will defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their much-anticipated rematch and wait for AJ to step in as his next opponent.

However, Joshua brushed it off as he did not believe in Tyson Fury’s ability to beat Usyk in their rematch. The Gypsy King lost via split decision in the previous Riyadh Season fight against the Ukrainian.

This was far from the end of the heavyweight contenders’ trash-talking exchanges. Whilst Fury calls Joshua a ‘dosser,’ Anthony retaliates by referring to Tyson as a ‘tomato.’

“I’ll see you tomorrow,” says Anthony Joshua. Both contenders have separate paths to go through in their career. However, AJ and The Gypsy King look hungry to fight each other as they finish their respective battles regardless of the outcome.

Anthony Joshua goes off on Tyson Fury’s loss against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury’s last fight encountered his first-ever loss throughout his professional career. The Brit faced Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk, who scored a knockdown in the ninth round. The Gypsy King lost via a devastating split decision.

Anthony Joshua, who also lost to Oleksandr Usyk in a back-to-back heavyweight bout, recently called out Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King’s loss against the Ukrainian appears to be the last thing AJ is worried about.

Referring to him as an ‘idiot,’ Joshua claimed to have a disdain toward the former lineal champion. He said that he’s glad Fury isn't the ‘undisputed champion’ as he always said he's an ‘idiot’.. He appears to be joyful at the fact that Usyk won the bout against Tyson, which makes the Ukrainian, the champ.

He then accused Tyson Fury of ‘stepping on people.’ Joshua believes The Gypsy King likes to put down fellow contenders for a quick ego boost. The British fighter also denounced the crude remarks that the former champion threw at the Ukrainian prior to their fight.

Anthony Joshua talked about Tyson Fury’s loss to Oleksandr Uysk and said that ‘he deserves it’. It appears that AJ has a strong disdain for The Gypsy King. With the latest back-and-forth callouts the fighters were engaged in, fans cannot get enough of the banter.