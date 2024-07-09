What Did Cam Sutton Do? Steelers CB Suspended for 8 Games After Violating NFL’s Conduct Policy

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of domestic abuse

Cameron Sutton is rocking the headlines for some wrong reasons. The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback has been suspended by the National Football League (NFL) for eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, which was announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old would be eligible to return to play on October 29, when the franchise plays a Week 8 game against the New York Giants. Why did the former Tennessee college football player get suspended? Let us have a look

What did Cam Sutton do to get suspended by the NFL for 8 games?

It was revealed by NFL insider Adam Schefter that Cam Sutton was punished by the league for “the first eight games of the 2024 regular season.” It has been further said that the league “investigated the March incident involving Sutton and determined he violated the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Reportedly, an arrest warrant was issued for Cam Sutton following a domestic violence case in March. As per the reports, the American football player escaped from the authorities as they couldn't find him at that time.

As a result, the Detroit Lions released him from the team on March 21. 11 days after the warrant was issued against him, Sutton turned himself into the police.

The 29-year-old was detained by the police after “weeks of evading law enforcement,” as per Sheriff Chad Chronister. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Florida, shared footage of him while he was taken into custody.

As per the Sheriff, it was told that domestic violence has “no place in our community” and no one is treated “above law” in “Hillsborough County.”

Sutton was charged with misdemeanour battery and entered a pretrial diversion program, the following month, as per the court records.

A spokesperson of the Sheriff’s Office told The Detroit News, “What we can release, that our deputies are comfortable with, is on the 7th of March is when this occurred; around 4:35 in the morning is when we got a call.”

Further, it was told that it was not appropriate to disclose the name of the alleged victim in cases of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, the league investigated the incident before issuing any punishment for the player. The NFL has been very strict with domestic violence cases in recent years.

Pittsburgh Steelers signed Cam Sutton in June this year

After Cam Sutton was released this offseason following troubles, the CB was signed by the Steelers on June 5. Following this, he returned to the franchise that selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He started 20 regular-season and playoff games for the team last season. Besides being a cornerback, he also played as a wide receiver for the Cardinal football team.

As per a report on NBC, the Detriots have voided a $10.5 million guaranteed salary for this season for the player, and it is expected that Cam and his agent will be coming ahead to fight for this along with the legal battle the footballer is facing right now.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.