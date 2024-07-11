Who is Stephanie Vaquer? All You Need to Know about Potential Free Agent Joining WWE

There is a new wrestling superstar making her way to the WWE. Her name is Stephanie Vaquer, and she comes from a wrestling promotion where WWE superstar Rey Mysterio has once been.

It’s the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) promotion in Mexico, where Stephanie was a renowned wrestler. According to a report by Record Mexico, Stephanie, who also made her debut recently at AEW Forbidden Door and fought Mercedes Mone, has quit CMLL and NJPW and is now headed to WWE.

CMLL recently released a press release saying that Stephanie has left CMLL for “personal reasons.” She is also leaving NJPW. As a result, CMLL is also stripping her of the women's world title and women's tag team belt.

Fightful Select also reported that Stephanie hadn’t signed any deal with AEW, and it was told that WWE showed interest in her after AEW Forbidden Door. Therefore, there is a very strong possibility of Stephanie making it to the WWE. So, let’s know a bit more about her.

Who is Stephanie Vaquer?

Born on March 29, 1993, in San Antonio, her real name is Stephanie Beatriz Vaquer. She began wrestling at a very young age only. Moreover, she has been trained under renowned wrestling figures like Paul Slandering, Gran Apache, Ricky Marvin, and Villano IV. After learning the craft from these wrestling greats, Stephanie made her debut in 2009.

She hit the bull’s eye in her first run in the Lucha Libre culture, where she competed in different promotions, including Alianza Universal De Lucha Libre (AULL), where she won the AULL Women’s Championship.

Her performances later led her to be signed by CMLL, where she won multiple championships, including the CMLL World Women’s Championship and CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Stephanie Vaquer’s accomplishments and championships

Along with getting accolades at CMLL, Stephanie also captured the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, which she held before she lost it to Mercedes Mone at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event.

At Forbidden Door, it was a champion vs champion match, where Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) got the better of Stephanie, where she secured the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

It is also said that this match turned out to be the sole reason why WWE showed interest in acquiring the services of the former NJPW champion. Fightful Select also reported that the CMLL superstar had held talks with both AEW and WWE and after a lot of discussions, she decided to move to WWE.

Her debut could be announced in the next couple of days by the WWE. She can also make a surprising appearance at SummerSlam, attacking some major female superstars of the roster. Let’s wait and watch how it goes.