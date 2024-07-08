Why Did Stephen Curry Miss Olympics Before Paris 2024? Exploring 4x NBA Champion’s Biggest Void on World Stage

Stephen Curry has made himself a household name in the past fifteen years. The Golden State Warriors star has cemented his place among the all-time great basketball players. He can also prove it with his resume. You name it, Steph has it: four titles, two MVP awards, a Finals MVP, and numerous selections to the All-NBA and All-Star teams. One significant honor, an Olympic medal, is something he is yet to receive.

This is because, despite how strange it may seem, Steph has never participated in the esteemed event, every time for a different reason. Let's examine more closely why the best three-point shooter in the history of the NBA has avoided that significant milestone up until now, as he finally gets the chance to compete in the Paris Olympics later this month.

The reason behind the London Olympics’ miss

Steph could have made his Olympic debut in the London Games three years after joining the league in 2009. However, he did not make the cut because that year's Team USA lineup was dominated by well-known superstars like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant.

Since Steph wasn't even close to being the superstar he is now, it was understandable that he wasn't included in the squad at the time. The 2016 Olympics, however, told an entirely different tale.

The reason behind the Rio Olympics’ miss

Advertisement

That year was probably Steph's best chance to make the team because he had already won a title and was considered the best shooter the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, his health prevented him from realizing his dream.

By the time the Rio Olympics rolled around, Curry's body had experienced a great deal of weariness following two consecutive trips to the finals. He sustained an elbow injury in the West Finals against OKC and a terrifying Grade 1 MCL sprain in the knee against the Rockets that season alone.

With numerous injuries and a broken nose, Steph was forced to withdraw from the Olympics that year.

The reason behind the Tokyo Olympics’ miss

Regarding the Tokyo Olympics, well, everyone knows about the mayhem that occurred that year. Steph thought it would be preferable to opt out and stay at home rather than travel abroad because the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting the entire world and the Olympics had been postponed by a year.

Advertisement

Call it luck or fate, but Steph has never been able to represent his country on that platform for one reason or another. Up until this point i.e. Paris Olympics 2024.

ALSO READ: Stephen Curry Pens Heartfelt Note For Klay Thompson With Series of Instagram Stories After Mavericks Move