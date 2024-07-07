Why Is ‘I'll Be 87 You'll Be 89 Meaning’ Trending After Taylor Swift’s Surprise ‘Mary’s Song’ For Travis Kelce In Amsterdam? Find Out

Taylor Swift eventually sang a song that fans had been waiting years to hear live. Swift, 34, stunned the sold-out audience at her Eras Tour event in Amsterdam on Saturday, July 6, by singing a mashup of "Mary's Song," "So High School," and "Everything Has Changed" during the hidden songs portion.

Swift sang the ending words to the 2006 smash "Mary's Song," which has taken on a new significance since she started dating NFL player Travis Kelce: "I'll by 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my."

New meaning found in the song by Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce

The Fortnight singer smiled as she performed the song for the first time since 2008, and fans shouted when they heard the lyrics since the Kansas City Chiefs player's jersey number is 87 and Swift was born in 1989 (she has an album called 1989).

Kelce, 34 (who was also born in 1989), was present for this momentous occasion. He has been a regular on Swift's record-breaking stadium tour, even joining her onstage for a gig in London last month.

Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were among those in the audience who witnessed the scene live. During their European holiday, the pair visited Amsterdam, Spain, London, and Switzerland.

With football players in the crowd, Swift changed the words to "Karma" to add "the guy on the Chiefs," which she sings whenever Kelce is there.

Taylor Swift in Netherlands after almost 8 years

These gigs, which take place midway through the European leg of the tour, are the performer's first visit to the Netherlands on tour since the 1989 World Tour in 2015, having skipped the nation for the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Swift's three performances in the Dutch capital come after a weekend of tour dates in Dublin in late June when she handled a small stage mishap with ease and hosted Kelce and actress Julia Roberts, both of whom were seen in the VIP tent.

Taylor Swift will now bring her three-and-a-half-hour show to Zürich, Switzerland, where she will perform two consecutive nights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later this summer, the pop sensation will wrap up her European tour with five performances in London, where she has made a splash with three buzzy gigs in June, including selfies with royals, onstage moments with Kelce, and swarms of star spectators.

