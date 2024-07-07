Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Make Cute Exit From Third Eras Tour Show in Amsterdam; See Here

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ‘down bad’ for each other!

The couple have proven to be each other’s biggest supporters time and again, from Swift watching the football tight end win the Super Bowl LVIII to Kelce making a cameo at one of her concerts. After the recent Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam, the adorable duo were captured, leaving hand-in-hand, flooring everyone in the crowd.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave hand-in-hand after Eras Tour concert

On Saturday, July 6, after the Maroon singer, 34, performed her third Eras Tour show at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena, she left the venue waving to the cheering fans while holding Kelce’s hand. In the fan-captured video, the duo walked out hand-in-hand from backstage at the arena. The Shake It Off singer smiled and waved at fans while Kelce raised his arms in the air, exciting the crowd.

The previous night of that show—the second Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam on July 5— the power couple left the arena in a similar fashion. Kelce made fans giggle by hilariously hyping up the pop star. He also planted a kiss on her forehead during their sweet departure.

Swift dedicates a special mashup song to Kelce

On her third and final Eras Tour set in Amsterdam, the Midnight Rain singer surprised the fans with a tearjerker mashup of her three songs—Mary's Song, So High School and Everything Has Changed—dedicated to the Kanas City Chief tight end.

A fan-shared video of the moment captured the NFL star getting emotional at the sweet gesture. During the mashup, Kelce appeared to be wiping off tears multiple times.

The pop star also gave a nod to Klece’s jersey number 87 and his birth year 89 with the closing lyrics of the Marry’s Song portion of the mashup that goes, "I'll by 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my.”

The NFL star’s attendance at the Amsterdam concert comes after his appearance at almost ten shows of Swift, including Buenos Aires, Argentina; Singapore, France and London. At one of the London shows, he joined the singer on stage for a small skit before her performance of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, concluding the TTPD set.

