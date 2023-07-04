Adam22 reacts as he faces backlash for allowing wife to sleep with another man on camera; Know whole fiasco

Adam22, who is the popular YouTuber and podcaster at No Jumper, is facing backlash after he revealed that he let his wife sleep with another man on camera.

A couple of days back, Adam22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, revealed that his wife LenaThePlug, who is an adult film actress, performed with another man on the camera for the first time in her career.

Why is Adam22 facing backlash?

Adam22 and his longtime ladylove LenaThePlug tied the knot two months back. A few days back, he revealed that the adult film actress performed with a man on camera and that he felt ‘kind of odd’ about it. As per Brobible, his tweet read, “So I’ve been with my girl for seven years, just got married, we’re not in an open relationship, but from a p-rn perspective we shoot with other girls; over the weekend she filmed her first ever scene with another man. After she did it, I did feel kind off odd, a little bit of that feeling in the belly”

After he shared the development online, viewers and netizens expressed their displeasure and slammed the podcaster.

One fan wrote, “You guys are both pretty gross, just saying.”

Another person commented, “This the future we're really headed to? People are trying to normalize anything now.”

Yet a third viewer’s comment read, “This ain't the flex you thought it was bud.” A fourth person suggested that it was not too late to delete the post.

Adam22 reacts to backlash over letting wife film adult scene with man on camera

Following the online backlash, Adam took to Twitter and responded by stating that his wife ‘sleeping with the gentleman’ has been great for her career and their business. “It’s officially been a week since I let my wife do a p–n with another guy. I felt a little jealous at first but overall it wasn’t that big a deal. She’s watched me sleep with hundreds of girls and it’s never affected our relationship. Sleeping with that gentleman has been amazing for both her career and our business,” the 32-year-old YouTuber’s tweet read.

He then shared another tweet that said, “Kinda weird how calling me a c**k is supposed to offend me. I saw the video of my wife getting plowed and I thought it was pretty hot! If that makes me a c**k, so be it!”

