EXCLUSIVE: Karan V Grover CONFIRMS news of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air; Deets Inside

Since quite a few days news of Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going air has been doing the rounds. Yes, rumours were riff that Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer show is soon going to bid adieu to the fans. While fans were expressing their grief on social media, there had been no clarifications about it from the channel or the makers. However, now KHKT's lead male actor, Karan V Grover has opened up about the same. Karan has exclusively told Pinkvilla that the news is true. Yes, he confirmed the news of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air. He said, 'Yes it's true. 14 March is last the telecast.'

This news will surely leave the loyal fans of the show utterly disappointed and disheartened. Ever since the speculations started, they had been taking to their social media accounts to appeal the makers and the channel to not pull out the show. To show their love for the show and the actors, they also started a new trend with hashtag #SaveKHKT. They kept sharing their emotions attached to the show and requested the makers of the show to rethink on their decision.

For the unversed, the sudden pull down has come as a shocker to many, as the show has been receiving decent TRP's ever since its beginning. But, despite all the this the channel has decided to take it off in mid-march. And as confirmed by Karan, the last episode will air on 14th March, 2020.

Talking about the show, KHKT aired its premiered on 17 June 2019. It revolves around how two completely different people Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi, belonging to different worlds, collide and live a life together. Now, within a span less than a year, the romantic drama is about to get pulled. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

