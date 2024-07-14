Bharti Singh House Tour: 12 pictures that will give you glimpses of comedienne’s cozy 2BHK in Mumbai

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa live with their son Laksh in the heart of Mumbai in a cozy 2 BHK. Through their daily vlogs, the couple often give viewers glimpses of corners inside the home. For her fans who are excited to get a detailed view of Singh’s humble abode, come with us as we step into the cozy and humble abode.

Each corner of her home reflects her unique style and zest for life, adorned with personal touches. Join us as we explore the beautiful spaces where Bharti finds her inspiration, unwinds with her family, and creates unforgettable memories.

Step inside Bharti Singh’s house

Bharti Singh’s 2BHK in Mumbai is done in a minimalist fashion with white walls and large windows allowing natural light to flood in. The furniture includes sleek, modern pieces in pastel hues —coral blue sofas, yellow chairs, and a light wooden coffee table. The decor is sparse, with a few carefully chosen wall pieces and furniture.

One can get an idea as soon as one stands outside the door. A white wooden door with Lord Hanuman’s picture overlooking it and a tiny wall hanging welcomes you. The wall adjacent to the door has a shoe rack, and the background has words like try, hope, believe, dream, framed and hung.

Living and dining room

Once you’re inside the house, you’ll find the kitchen to the right. The ceiling of the narrow passage opening to the living room has beautiful lights in geometric patterns.

The living room has a white cabinet next to the television unit on the wall. The wall, which is done in a brick pattern, has a white television unit. Pictures of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa with their friends are decorated here.

To put their feet up while enjoying shows on television, there’s a large red sofa. There’s also a large wing chair in vibrant yellow in the space.

Next to the living room is the balcony, which gives a beautiful view of the city’s skyline. There are chairs placed outside in the open space.

Attached to the living room is the dining area, which has a vibrant yellow dining table. A chandelier hangs from the ceiling in this area, and there’s also a small temple on the wall. A powder room is also attached to the space for the guests.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bedroom

The doors to the two bedrooms are on either side of the dining area. Bharti and Haarsh’s bedroom is on the left. As soon as you enter the bedroom, you see a TV and a small seating arrangement, complete with comfortable sofas and cushions. Once everyone settles in for the night, Bharti and Haarsh watch the television in the bedroom.

There’s a large bed, kept very close to the open windows, ensuring the room is well-ventilated and well-lit. The bed, done in purple, also has a bedside table of the same color. Next to it is a wall-length mirror. There’s a large white cabinet on the right, and the bedroom walls are painted off-white.

A small bathroom, complete with shower space and changing area, is attached to the bedroom.

Bharti Singh’s son Laksh’s bedroom

Haarsh’s work room has been transformed into Laksh, aka Gola’s room, after the little one’s arrival. A very cute wallpaper featuring clouds and airplanes adorns one of the walls of the bedroom. Gola’s cot, a large cabinet on the wall, toys, and a white drawer are all this room has.

Bharti Singh’s kitchen

The straight modular kitchen is again a reflection of a minimalist approach. Brown cabinets on both sides, with white top and white wall cabinets, are complete with a chimney, and the kitchen is spacious and clean. This is another corner of her house, which the comedienne often shows in her vlog.

