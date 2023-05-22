Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Everything you need to know about the upcoming twists in these 4 shows

Indian Television shows have their own specialty, which includes delivering high-octane drama, introducing unexpected twists, and turns, showcasing larger-than-live weddings, showing reincarnation, and so on. With evolving times, the demand for content has also changed, but the makers have been successful in delivering progressive content by adding a touch of drama to it. The viewers, who watch the shows with all their hearts, are always keen to know what will happen next in their favorite shows. Thus we bring you a list of surprising twists that will take place in the popular shows that you like.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa has been one of the top-rated shows on Indian Television and enjoys a massive number of viewers. The show has hooked the attention of the audience since its inception and has never failed to entertain. The acting mettle of the stars and its engaging plot is loved by the viewers. Speaking about the current plot, Anupamaa has signed a contract with her dance guru Malti Dev and will soon fly to America for 3 years to complete her training from her guru maa. On the other hand, the Shah family is busy prepping for Samar and Dimpy's wedding for which Anuj has also arrived with Maaya. Seeing Anuj, Anupamaa has a lot of questions but she decides to not ask Anuj.

Now as per the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, things will get dramatic as Anuj and Anupamaa will be seen meeting in the shopping market. Anuj will try to tell everything to Anupamaa but will hesitate because of Maaya's threat. He will decide not to tell her anything, as she will be going to America. Also, Anupamaa will invite her dance guru Malti Devi to Samar's Sangeet. Reportedly, Malti Devi will meet Anuj and will act strangely as she has some relationship with Anuj Kapadia. It will be interesting to see whether Malti Devi helps revive Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship or will Maaya make another vicious plan.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rajan Shahi produced show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows and has hooked the attention of viewers for a long time. The show has a massive fan following who showers immense love on the show and its stars. Starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni, and Karishma Sawant in pivotal roles, the show has been revolving around an interesting plot currently. At present, Abhimanyu and Akshara fight against each other for Abhir's custody.

As per the upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu will find out about Abhinav's reckless act of dropping Abhir and will be accusing Akshara of not being the responsible parent. However, it will be seen that Abhir falls unconscious while playing in Birla House under Abhimanyu's supervision. Abhimanyu will be seen rushing Abhir to the hospital where he will be seen fighting for Abhir's life. The doctors will tell Abhimanyu that Abhir has only 3 hours and they need to operate on him immediately. Akshara will be seen blaming Abhimanyu for not being able to keep him safe for even one day.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been leaving no stone unturned to feed engaging content to the audience. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in lead roles. Speaking about the current plot of the show, it is seen that Sai and Satya are married and Virat unintentionally creates a nuisance in their relationship. It is seen that Satya's family decides to send Satya and Sai on a honeymoon. Savi, who reaches Chavan Niwas to spend time with Virat, tells him about Satya and Sai's honeymoon, which leaves Virat furious.

Now as per the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that the police committee will organize a function in which they will honor Satya, Virat, and Sai. The police committee wants Amba to perform the Lavani dance in front of everybody as she is the best dancer. During this, Satya's real identity will also be revealed in front of everyone. Amba will meet Ninad not knowing that he is the brother-in-law of Bhavani.

It will also be seen that Bhavani will finally learn the truth about why her sister ran away, and she apologizes to Amba. Bhavani will also bring Satya to Chavan Niwas and will give him all his rights as a member of the Chavan family.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Pandya Store:

Pandya Store has also been performing well on TRPs and has been running on the screens for a long time. The show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Speaking about the ongoing storyline, The current track of Pandya Strore revolves around Dhara, Krish, and Prerna taking the disguise of medical vigilance officers to know the truth about Shweta's pregnancy. However, Dhara's plan does not stay hidden from Shivank.

As per the upcoming twist in Pandya Store, it will be seen that the real medical vigilance officer learns about three fake officers roaming in the hospital. He soon meets Krish, Dhara, and Prerna in the pathology lab and accuses them of being a fraud. The officer calls the cops on Dhara, Prerna, and Krish despite Dhara's begging. Dhara's mastermind plan will again land her, Krish, and Prerna into another trouble. It will be seen that Shivank will be the culprit who has helped the medical officer to identify Dhara, Krish, and Prerna.

Watch Pandya Store's promo here:

