Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the television industry. The couple marks 12 years of marriage today (July 24). On their wedding anniversary, Krushna recently shared a heartwarming post featuring his sweet moments with his wife.

Krushna Abhishek’s anniversary wish for wife Kashmera Shah

Krushna took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable video, showcasing his sweet moments with his wife to celebrate their anniversary.

Accompanied with the post, he penned a heartfelt caption and called Kashmera the ‘lady luck’ of his life. He wrote, “Happy anniversary @kashmera1 love u lots. it’s been so many years we are the same but things have changed for us in a positive way and you have been the Lady Luck of my life.”

Krushna further thanked Kashmera for entering his life and expressed, “thx for entering my life and making it beautiful. love u. u may not know the difference between beans and peas but the dish has always been tasty. the same way goes for our life.”

The video showcased Krushna and his wife dancing, laughing, and enjoying quality time together, perfectly capturing the essence of their loving relationship. Their unique bond radiates a special kind of beauty.

As soon as Krushna Abhishek uploaded the video, celebrities like Bakhtyar Irani, Neha Swami Bijlani, Sara Khan, Munisha Khatwani and more filled the comments box with their wishes on their special day.

Fans couldn’t resist commenting on the post and flooded the comments section with wishes and showered love on them. A fan wrote, “So cute yaar...Happy anniversary.... Always keep smiling and radiate your love to each other.” Another fan commented, “Love u guys and love seeing u both together on the laughter show.”

Krushna and Kashmera Shah got married on June 24, 2013. In June 2017, they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy, who spent a short time in neonatal care before going home. The couple currently features in the comedy and cooking show, Laughter Chefs.

More about Krushna Abhishek

On the work front, Krushna is associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has also been a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Entertainment, Abhishek Bachachan starrer Bol Bachchan, and many more. He is popularly known for his evergreen fun with Sudesh Lehri in Comedy Circus 2 and Comedy Circus 3.

