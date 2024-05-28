Anjali Anand is one of the prominent names and has worked significantly in the television fraternity. The actress never misses an opportunity to share her reviews about films and her cinematic experiences. This time, Anjali shared glowing words of praise for Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr and Mrs Mahi. She also mentioned feeling proud of watching her actor friend, Arjit Taneja, who brought more fun to the film.

Taking to her social media, the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actress called Arjit 'sexy' and was delighted to watch Kumud Mishra in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Let us check out her candid reaction.

Anjali Anand is 'happiest' to see Arjit Taneja in Mr and Mrs Mahi

Sharing a snippet from the movie featuring Arjit Taneja and Kumud Mishra in the frame, it seemed like Anjali Anand could not contain her excitement. On the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayye actor's special appearance in Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, she wrote, "Happiest to see my friends shine on the big screen Love you @arjitaneja Watch my sexy kill it in Mrs and Mrs Mahi In theatres 31st May."

The ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant went on to add, "Apni mummy se keh dena, main tujhe leke jaa rahi hoooooon always proud of you And clapping loudest for you."

Anjali penned a special note for acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra. She stated, "And hey hey!! My Fav! @kumudkmishra Sooooooo good to see you again."

Have a look at the note here:

Anjali Anand calls Mr and Mrs Mahi 'feel good' film

In one of the slides of her Instagram story, Anjali Anand shared her review of Mr and Mrs Mahi. She wrote, "Such a sweet feel good film with pitch perfect performances. So happy to see so many faces shine so bright. Go watch it in theatres this weekend with your families and you'll have a great time. Big congratulations to the whole team on this one."

Further lauding the team for the fresh rendition of the classic song Say Shava Shava from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Anjali remarked, "Ps. Recreating this song was a great great decision on repeat."

Check out her post here:

For the uninitiated, Mr and Mrs Mahi stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the lead couple. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is bankrolled jointly by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. It is officially scheduled to hit screens on May 31, 2024. The film is a love story centered around a married couple who get the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

About Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand became a household name with her performance in the shows Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. These shows earned her immense recognition, and later, she was seen as a contestant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Her popularity grew to new heights after the actress signed the dotted lines to play a recognizable role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Interestingly, the movie also featured Arjit Taneja in a cameo appearance.

Speaking of her work front, Anjali is all set to be seen sharing the screen alongside Jyotika and veteran actress Shabana Azmi in the upcoming series Dabba Cartel. Produced under the banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the first look teaser is already out.

The talented diva also has Raat Jawan Hai in the pipeline. The show co-stars Barun Sobti and Priya Bapat. Directed by actor Sumeet Vyas, it offer a fresh perspective on friendship and challenges related to modern life.

