Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Arjit Taneja wakes up with high fever amid rise in flu during Mumbai monsoon

Actor Arjit Taneja who is currently busy with his television serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has fallen sick. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast took to social media to share his health update with fans. Flu is on the rise in the city of Mumbai due to the excessive humidity and sudden change in temperature due to the monsoon. It seems Arjit Taneja is also feeling under the weather and is down with a fever.

Arjit Taneja down with fever

On July 20, Arjit Taneja took to social media and uploaded a picture of the city soaked in rain. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption that he was down with a fever. His caption reads, “Was all fit and fine till last night and now woke up with high fever and severe body aches. Very very random! Anybody else going through this word shit viral too? Stay safe.”

Check out Arjit Taneja’s post here:

Arjit Taneja’s career

Arjit Taneja began his television journey with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League. He later appeared in various TV series including Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Bahu Begum on Colors TV, and Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Banni Chow Home Delivery. Besides television shows, in 2023, he showcased his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Additionally, he made cameo appearances in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This year, the actor bagged the role of Sikander in the movie Mr And Mrs Mahi.

Presently, he portrays the character of Virat in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye alongside his former Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha. They are essaying the role of Virat and Amruta and fans are loving the pair. The show airs on Zee TV at 10 PM.

Pinkvilla wishes Arjit Taneja a speedy recovery!

