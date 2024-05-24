Recently, the ace producer of popular shows like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mr. Rajan Shahi took to social media to announce his new show.

He posted a selfie and announced his new show on Star Plus and mentioned that it is going to be a love story. Now, the media reports mentioned that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivam Khajuria has been roped in to play the main lead in the show. We at Pinkvilla contacted Shivam and asked him about the same.

Shivam Khajuria on doing Rajan Shahi's next

When asked about bagging Rajan Shahi's next, Shivam said, "Well, I did an audition for the project and haven't heard anything from the makers yet. Nothing is confirmed. Rajan Sir is not in the town. Once he is back, I might get clarity over the same."

As per reports, Rajan Shahi's new show will revolve around a young love story that will be laced with high family values.

Take a look at Rajan Shahi's Instagram post announcing his new show:

Shivam Khajuria in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivam Khajuria entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fourth generation as Rohit Poddar. His character got married to Ruhi. However, he learned about her affair with his brother Armaan and left the family. Rohit has been away from the show for quite some time now. Meanwhile, Shivam Khajuria stated that he has no qualms and is waiting for his track to restart in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Shivam mentioned that he was always aware of his character disappearing for some time and returning with a bang. He lauded Rajan Shahi's team for being completely honest and not making any fake promises.

It will be exciting to see if Shivam returns to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon or if will he bag a brand new show.