Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla on her show ranking first with Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'I wanted this since a long time'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running Television shows and enjoys a massive number of viewers. However, in the past few weeks, the show's TRP ratings saw a dip as the storyline did not receive much love from the audience. But now the Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla's show is back in the race. In the latest TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa both ranked in the number one spot.

Now, while talking to Bollywood Life, Samridhii Shukla expressed her joy about seeing her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranking first on the TRP chart along with Anupamaa. The actress revealed feeling amazing and said, "I wanted this since a long time. I wanted our show to be number one."

Samridhii stated how she wanted to make Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai rank first and it has now finally happened. The actress also said that she is happy as she is sharing the first spot with Anupamaa. For the unaware, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, both are produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Directors Kut Productions (DKP). Samriddhi is elated as both DKP shows are topping the TRP charts.

Currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's storyline revolves around Abhira and Ruhi's pregnancy. While Ruhi is met with an accident, Abhira goes into labor. Abhira's baby is unable to survive and Ruhi delivers a baby. Since Ruhi slips into coman, Rohit gives the baby to Abhira and lies to her saying that it is her baby. Armaan tries to tell the truth to Abhira but Rohit stops him saying that his child needs a mother.

Advertisement

Starring Samridhii Shukla as Abhira, Rohit Purohit as Armaan, Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, and Romitt Raaj as Rohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the audiences successfully.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa, the show has been ranking first on the TRP chart for a long time and has been unbeatable. Despite taking a 15-year generation leap, the show has been successfully entertaining viewers and has held their attention throughout. Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria are roped in to play the lead characters.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, November 11: Prem meets mystery girl; Raahi blames him as goons attack Ansh