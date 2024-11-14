TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa loses top spot for first time slipping to second; Find out where other serials rank

The TRP ratings for this week bring new surprises as the long-running serial Anupamaa slips from the top spot, making way for a fresh change in the TRP charts. With tough competition among the top 10 Hindi television serials, each show's performance reflects viewers' interests and changing trends in Indian television. Read on to know which serial rose to the top and where the other serials rank.

Serial name TRP Rating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1 Anupamaa 2 Udne Ki Aasha 3 Jhanak 4 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 5 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 6 Mangal Lakshmi 7 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 8 Mera Balaam Thanedaar 9 Parineeti 10

1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Featuring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the long-running serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has once again captured viewers’ attention with its emotional storyline and intriguing family drama. This week, it has emerged as the most-watched show with 2.3 million impressions, dethroning Anupamaa. It seems viewers are enjoying Abhira and Ruhi's pregnancy storyline.

2. Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa continues to capture audiences with its focus on family dynamics and Anupama's journey of self-discovery. Although it slipped to second place for the first time, it remains a beloved show with strong fan support. The serial recently took a leap, after which all the characters except the lead, Rupali Ganguly, took their exits.

3. Udne Ki Aasha

Climbing up from the fourth to the third position, Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon's Udne Ki Aasha’s inspirational storyline about resilience and ambition has gained traction with audiences, highlighting a young woman’s journey against societal odds.

Advertisement

4. Jhanak

Known for its fresh take on youth and relationships, Hiba Nawab's Jhanak consistently delivers relatable content. Its steady performance places it fourth on the leaderboard this week. Last week, it was on third.

5. Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Following a lawyer who fights for justice, this gripping courtroom drama holds the fifth position, showcasing strong character-driven narratives that viewers enjoy. The serial features Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra

6. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This popular romantic drama, known for its love triangle and emotional twists, remains a viewer favorite, securing sixth place in the TRP rankings. The current generation features Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Amayra Khurrana.

7. Mangal Lakshmi

This family drama featuring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw, centring around cultural and traditional values, holds the seventh spot with an impressive viewership base.

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The ever-popular sitcom, produced by Asit Modi, known for its humorous take on societal issues, continues to bring smiles to viewers and holds steady in the top 10 list at eighth place.

Advertisement

9. Mera Balaam Thanedaar

This action-drama series, set against a rural backdrop, follows a heroic police officer’s journey and has managed to maintain a solid viewer base, taking the ninth spot.

10. Parineeti

Rounding off the top 10, this show captures the essence of love and friendship in small-town settings, appealing to a large section of the audience.

With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking the lead, the competition among the top Hindi series remains fierce. Keep watching this space for updates on your favorite shows and how they perform in the ever-evolving TRP rankings!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 14: Ruhi regains consciousness; Guilt takes over Armaan