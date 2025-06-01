BTS drops 2025 FESTA schedule ahead of 12th anniversary: UNSEEN photos, Jin and J-Hope anchor battle, possible new song release

BTS is turning up the excitement for their 12th anniversary with the official release of the 2025 BTS FESTA schedule. Starting June 2, fans will be treated to a series of special content. Jin and J-Hope, dubbed 'HoSeokJin', lead the way through this year's festivities.

BTS 2025 FESTA schedule

The schedule kicks off on June 2 with a Concept Switch version photo of the beloved duo. It is followed by the Classic version and a behind-the-scenes look on June 5. These visuals are expected to capture both fun and sentimental moments as Jin and J-Hope celebrate with ARMY.

Advertisement

Next, on June 7, fans can expect a dose of laughter with the much-anticipated Anchor Battle. This comes along with a teaser for Today's ARMY ★ 613, a segment that is expected to highlight the bond between BTS and their fandom.

June 8 will be packed with emotion and fan appreciation. It will feature Today's ARMY ★ 613 (For ARMY), Today's ARMY ★ 613 (With ARMY), and an exclusive behind-the-scenes video. These segments aim to showcase heartfelt interactions and messages, further strengthening the group's connection with fans worldwide.

On June 12, HoSeokJin returns with a sentimental release titled 12:00 (Twelve O'Clock), symbolizing new beginnings and a hopeful journey ahead. Meanwhile, many fans on social media are speculating whether 12:00 (Twelve O'Clock) is a remix of 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) or an entirely new track by Jin and J-Hope. Finally, on June 13, the date BTS officially debuted, FESTA will conclude with 20130613 Congratulation, a nod to their incredible 12-year journey.

A special month

With carefully curated content rolling out almost every few days, 2025 FESTA promises a perfect mix of nostalgia, creativity, humor, and emotional depth. Jin and J-Hope are taking the lead in making this year's anniversary feel special, even while other members continue their military service. However, the remaining members (RM, SUGA, V, Jungkook, and Jimin) are going to be discharged from the military in June.

Advertisement

As the schedule unfolds, ARMY can anticipate a beautiful celebration of the bond that's been growing stronger for 12 years and the many more to come.

ALSO READ: BTS FESTA 2025: Jin and J-Hope kick off 12th-anniversary bash, all we know so far from theme to new content plan