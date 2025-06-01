Ankle boots on holiday? Mrunal Thakur shows how to style them with shorts

Mrunal Thakur’s versatile fashion ranges from heart-stirring ethnic outfits to swoon-worthy one-piece flairs. Whatever the fashion genre may be, she never fails to serve a statement-making look. Her latest travel style was no exception, as the fashionista served up cool-girl fashion inspiration in an adorable lobster sweatshirt and denim shorts, paired with ankle-length leather boots.

Advertisement

The actress took to Instagram to post a series of soulful pictures from her trip to the UK with her sister, serving some noteworthy fashion goals. She kept her look breezy and perky with an effortless but striking ensemble. Thakur wore a cutesy sweatshirt from the brand RiverIsland, worth around Rs 5,300. The crisp white sweatshirt boasted lobster motifs crafted with red beading details. The crew neckline with billowy, full sleeves was perfect for keeping it understated yet fashionable for the laid-back outing.

Mrunal Thakur paired her sweatshirt with denim shorts. The light-washed black denim shorts, featuring gray stripe detailing on the sides, added to the cool-girl fit of the actress. This two-piece chill attire set the perfect tone for a leisurely walk around the foreign town.

Going for a gold-girly aesthetic, the Sitaramam actress jeweled up her outfit with chunky golden hoops and skipped any other accessory, keeping it minimal and effortless. She carried a white baseball cap and a beige knitted bag as her fashion accompaniments.

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur’s ankle-length boot

The major highlight of Mrunal’s London-exursion OOTD was her leather boots. The Jadon smooth leather boots from the brand Dr. Martens elevated the diva’s look fashionably and literally as the high-platform footwear added extra inches to Thakur’s form. These shoes come with a price tag of approximately Rs 17,112.

For her makeup, the Family star actress kept her glam clean and minimal. She flaunted her flawless skin, topped with a hint of kohl and Barbie-pink lips. Her highlighted hair added a head-turning charm to her look. She styled her strands center-parted and straight, serving elegant-chic glam inspo.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani wears bold red lipstick with Rs 3,83,000 bodycon dress and serves bombshell look