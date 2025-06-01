Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: Lee Jung Jae strives to find the truth while Im Siwan-Jo Yuri and more try to escape death, watch

The game that turned desperate survival into a global obsession is reaching its end. Squid Game is returning to Netflix for its third and final season on June 27. It is bringing back Lee Jung Jae’s Gi Hun for one last round of horrifying trials, impossible choices, and emotional reckonings.

With a fresh trailer released during Netflix’s 2025 Tudum: The Live Event, fans now have a glimpse into what lies ahead. And it’s darker, deadlier, and more personal than ever before

Gi Hun returns

Season 3 picks up immediately after the tragic conclusion of Season 2. Gi Hun, once determined to tear down the twisted hierarchy behind the games, now stands alone. His attempted rebellion failed, his allies have fallen, and the burden of guilt weighs heavily on his shoulders. This season will explore not just his next moves, but the emotional wreckage left behind.

In the trailer, Gi Hun is portrayed as a man broken by trauma yet still clinging to the thread of hope (or revenge). Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk described this version of Gi Hun as someone who is in “utter despair,” yet caught between the urge to give up and the need to fight back. According to Hwang, the season will pose a critical question: Can he overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity can exist in the arena?

Familiar horrors return with new twists

Long-time fans will immediately recognize the unsettling presence of Young Hee in the trailer. It is the mechanical doll who presided over the infamous Red Light, Green Light game. Her reappearance signals the return of classic terror, but also hints at more psychologically intense and physically dangerous challenges.

The trailer reveals glimpses of new, high-stakes games designed to test not just physical endurance but emotional stability. The set designs are bolder, the traps more cunning, and the psychological manipulation even more brutal. It’s no longer just a fight for survival; it’s a battle of wits and identity. Meanwhile, players, portrayed by Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, and others, are seen desperately fighting to survive brutal challenges.

And of course, the guards in pink uniforms are back, armed and merciless, maintaining order through violence. The ominous, masked overseers continue to orchestrate the nightmare, leaving players no room for mistakes.

The Front Man’s identity becomes central to the plot

One of the biggest lingering mysteries of Squid Game has been the true identity and motivations of the Front Man. In Season 2, Gi Hun made a shocking discovery: that his trusted ally In Ho was in fact the very man orchestrating the chaos. But the confrontation never came. Season 3 changes that.

The trailer shows Gi Hun walking into what appears to be the Front Man’s private quarters. In a haunting moment, the mask comes off. With a quiet intensity, the Front Man asks, “Player 456, do you still have faith in people?” It’s a line that captures the heart of Squid Game: a series that continually pits human values against ruthless self-interest. Will Gi Hun finally face the man behind the mask? And if he does, will vengeance or forgiveness define the outcome?

Surprises await as the curtain falls

Actor Lee Byung Hun, who plays the enigmatic Front Man, assured fans that the final season would deliver unexpected moments and emotional payoffs. “In Season 2, dramatic narratives centered on various characters, setting the stage for Season 3, when these stories reach their climax, and culminate in an explosion of dramatic intensity,” he hinted.

The trailer refuses to reveal too much, staying true to the show's mystery-filled style. However, the tension, dread, and psychological stakes are unmistakable. Every frame teases a turning point, every game signals a possible end.

