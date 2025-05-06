Avneet Kaur's 2 million Instagram follower spike after Virat Kohli's like on her pic is unbelievable; read REPORT

Avneet Kaur has found herself right in the middle of a viral storm; this time, it has nothing to do with her work. Instead, it was an accidental tap on a photo that changed everything.

On May 1, fans noticed something strange: Virat Kohli, India’s cricket icon, had liked a picture of Avneet shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram. What made it even more buzzworthy? The like came just hours after Kohli posted a sweet birthday message for his wife, Anushka Sharma. Plus, he doesn’t even follow Avneet on the platform. Naturally, it set the internet on fire.

Within minutes, social media was flooded with memes, speculations, and gossip. Some called it a harmless mistake; others ran wild with theories. But for Avneet, this moment turned out to be pure gold.

As per a BuzzCraft report, Avneet stayed in the spotlight for 48 hours straight. During this time, her Instagram follower count jumped from 30 million to 31.8 million, an almost unreal gain of nearly 2 million followers in just a few days.

Not just that, her brand value went up too. The rate for her sponsored posts reportedly rose by 30 percent, from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.6 lakh per post.

And here comes the biggest win. According to a Filmibeat report, Avneet bagged 12 new endorsement deals right after the viral moment. The deals span across fashion, beauty, and even fintech brands. So, yes, the accidental like worked wonders.

Someone on X (formerly Twitter) even joked that Kohli’s like gave Avneet more ROI than some startups manage in an entire business quarter. It’s the internet—nothing goes unnoticed.

Eventually, the noise got so loud that Kohli had to clarify things himself. On May 3, he posted a story on Instagram saying, “While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Even after the clarification, the buzz didn’t stop. Avneet stayed trending, with new fans pouring in. On the work front, Avneet is gearing up for her international film Love in Vietnam. Reports also suggest she’s part of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning alongside Tom Cruise.

