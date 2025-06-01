Take a tour inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s glamorous Bungalow in Mumbai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of Bollywood’s most critically acclaimed actors and a household name. The versatile actor has successfully touched the hearts of both the public and critics with the poignant and compelling characters he portrays. The sky's the limit for his progressing career. However, it was not always the case. The Manto actor had a rather humble upbringing. His residence in Mumbai stands as a stark reminder that success comes to those who remain persistent. Nawaz is humble and true to his craft, a quality that is brightly reflected in every conversation he holds. Let’s take a look at his house and how Nawaz has embraced minimalism in decorating his abode.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Dream Nest Is a Fusion Between Modern And Vintage Architecture

Staying true to its name, the house gives glimpses of the Nawabi architecture with its sun-kissed patio, hardwood stairs, white marble exterior, and opulent motif. Nawaz wanted a space with a cozy and homely vibe where he could take a step back and relax. The entrance features a wooden French door. The hall is adorned with a wooden billiard table and posters of famous plays by Moliere and Shakespeare at every corner. The inspiration behind this is the corridor of the National School of Drama. There is also a tiny bar in one corner with a sitting area for guests. Nawaz mentions that he loves to experiment with different aesthetics and colors.

The cosmopolitan ambiance of the house aligns with the actor’s deep understanding of interior planning. One of the main attractions of his home is the hall upstairs, where he relaxes and watches films. He decided to install big windows so he wouldn’t feel suffocated. The room leads you to a small balcony, which is surrounded by Jali carving white marble railings. Lush greenery graces the area and fills it with serenity.

He then escorts us to his makeup room, whose big attraction is a gigantic Hollywood-style wooden vanity mirror. Next, Nawaz invites the viewers to his terrace, which serves as an escape from the noise of the city. He spends most of his evenings there, chatting with his peers.

According to the actor, his bedroom is the smallest room in the house. He jokingly mentions that he wants to stay true to his roots. With minimal furnishing, the room is stylishly decorated with a poster and a few planters. The next visit is to another hall, which Nawaz calls the busiest corner of the house. He has decorated the walls with posters of some of the most notable plays and playwrights.

Nawaz lovingly christened his residence “Nawab” as a homage to his father, who had a significant impact on his life. Not just a structure of bricks and stones, Nawaz wanted a memoir of his childhood home in Uttar Pradesh. He wanted a space where time stood still. That is why he curated the house in a way that takes him on a stroll down memory lane. Nawab, nestled in Mumbai's Versova, is where luxury meets sophistication. He has embellished every corner of the house with ornaments that hold deep value to him.

